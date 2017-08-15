Massive protests against white supremacists and the Trump administration continued nationwide on Monday, from the streets of North Carolina, where a crowd of activists toppled a confederate statue in Durham, to the halls of Washington, where three separate corporate CEOs resigned from Trump’s American Manufacturing Council over Trump’s failure to quickly condemn the deadly white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

In Durham, the crowd of activists shouted "We are the revolution!" as a woman climbed up a ladder, looped a rope around the top of the Confederate Soldiers Monument in front of the old Durham County Courthouse, and then pulled the statue to the ground, as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Protesters: "We are the revolution! We are the revolution! No Trump! No KKK! No fascist U.S.A.!"

Meanwhile, in Nashville, Tennessee, activists rallied around the bust of Confederate Army General Nathan Bedford Forrest, putting a black cloth over his head and demanding the bust be removed from the state Capitol. In Gainesville, Florida, workers removed a Confederate soldier’s statue from downtown, while officials in Baltimore, San Antonio and Jacksonville, Florida, all said Monday they would take steps to remove Confederate statues from public spaces.

Major protests were also held in Washington, D.C., in Naples, Florida, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where activists burned an effigy of a Nazi, and in New York City, where thousands of people poured into the streets to protest as President Trump arrived home to Trump Tower. This is Brooklyn resident Jelani Wilson.