In Washington state, Democratic Senator Patty Murray is condemning an incident where ICE agents released an attack dog on one of her constituents last month in Vancouver. According to Senator Murray, Wilmer Toledo-Martinez suffered “horrific” injuries after an ICE agent lured him out of his home before violently arresting him. His neighbor, John Williams Sr., witnessed the attack; he spoke to TV station KGW.

John Williams Sr.: “His wife’s screaming. The kids in the car are screaming. I’m glad his 7-year-old daughter wasn’t here. The 2- and 3-year-old was here. And we were trying to ask what’s going on, and he’s telling her to 'Get back! Get back! Or we're gonna sic the dog on you.’ … I never saw nothing like this in my life close up with no one, you know. And it hurts. It really hurts, man, especially to happen to a young man like that, man. You know, a good, honest young man.”

Toledo-Martinez was hospitalized and received stitches for gruesome injuries. His attorney says ICE delayed his medical care for several hours and that a prescription for antibiotics was never filled by staff at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, where he’s been held since his arrest. In a statement, Senator Murray said, “This should shock the conscience of every one of us. I do not want to live in an America where federal agents can sic attack dogs on peaceful residents with impunity and face no consequences.”