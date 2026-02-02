A federal judge in Minnesota denied a request by state officials to temporarily block the surge of 3,000 federal immigration agents that led to the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Federal Judge Kate Menendez, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, said in her ruling, “A proclamation that Operation Metro Surge has simply gone 'so far on the other side of the line' is a thin reed on which to base a preliminary injunction.” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey denounced the ruling, saying, “This decision doesn’t change what people here have lived through — fear, disruption, and harm caused by a federal operation that never belonged in Minneapolis in the first place.” Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X, calling the ruling “a huge legal win” for the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, ProPublica identified the two federal immigration agents in Alex Pretti’s fatal shooting: 43-year-old Jesus Ochoa and 35-year-old Raymundo Gutierrez. CBP has refused to release their names and has disclosed little information about Pretti’s killing.

It comes as Minnesota Public Radio is reporting that the police chief in the city of St. Peter intervened to prevent federal immigration agents from detaining a local resident who is a U.S. citizen. The woman was tracking and recording federal agents in her car. In a video she shared with Minnesota Public Radio, federal agents chased the woman and then got out in front of her, forcing her out of her car with guns drawn. The agents then pinned her down and handcuffed her before detaining her. She was later released when the local police chief got involved. It’s the first time a police department in Minnesota intervened in federal immigration activity since the surge of federal agents began in Minnesota two months ago.