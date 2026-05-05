President Trump has warned that Iran will be “blown off the face of the earth” if U.S. warships are targeted in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump’s renewed threat to destroy Iran came as the Pentagon rebranded its war from “Operation Epic Fury” to “Project Freedom,” turning its focus to reopening the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic.

On Monday, Iranian state media said that the U.S. had fired on small cargo boats carrying goods and passengers, killing five civilians. U.S. Central Command confirmed it had attacked several boats, but insisted they were threatening commercial vessels.

Separately, the United Arab Emirates said it had come under attack from drones and missiles that caused a fire at an oil facility at the port of Fujairah. The port is outside the Strait of Hormuz and is one of few export routes that doesn’t require transiting through the strait. Three Indian nationals were injured in the attack. Iran claimed it was not responsible.