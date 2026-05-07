The Pentagon says U.S. forces struck an Iranian oil tanker in the Sea of Oman on Wednesday, disabling its rudder after it attempted to breach the U.S. naval blockade of Iran’s ports. The attack came as France’s Defense Ministry said the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, is en route to the Strait of Hormuz in preparation for a possible defensive mission.

This comes as President Trump continues to send mixed messages over whether he’ll escalate the war on Iran. On Wednesday, Trump threatened on social media to resume bombing Iran “at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.” Hours later, Trump insisted the U.S. had already “won” the war, said his administration had “very good talks” with Tehran, and predicted that “it’ll all work out very quickly.”