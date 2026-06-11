The U.S. has struck Iran for a second day in a row, and President Trump is threatening more strikes as hopes for an imminent deal to end the war are fading. In retaliation, Iran said it launched missiles at the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, as well at air bases in Kuwait and Jordan. Iran has also declared the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Foreign Ministry says the U.S. strikes have rendered the ceasefire “practically meaningless.” On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth threatened more strikes.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: “President Trump, he’s willing to go back and fight as necessary, but has given Iran an open hand to make this deal. It’s right there. They have that chance. They’re choosing to play games. They’re choosing to tap. If they want to tap, then — then the president will turn to the War Department. If we need to negotiate with bombs, we’ll negotiate with bombs. And we’re very good at it.”

Hegseth was speaking during a visit to Guantánamo, the U.S. military base in Cuba. During his visit, Hegseth also said the Pentagon is “postured for any possible contingency” in Cuba, which is facing escalating threats from the Trump administration.