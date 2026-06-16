Vice President JD Vance says the Trump administration plans to release the full text of its memorandum of understanding to end the war with Iran “this week,” as details of the agreement with Tehran remain a secret. On Monday, Vance disputed a report by an Iranian state-run news agency that the memorandum would see billions of dollars in Iranian assets unfrozen, while mandating that the U.S. pay Iran $300 billion for reconstruction costs. Vance said the reparations would instead be paid by neighboring Gulf states.
This comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged not to abide by the latest ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran. On Monday, Netanyahu made his first public remarks since Trump announced the deal over the weekend. The Israeli leader said he had no intention of withdrawing his forces from southern Lebanon.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “For decades, I’ve been fighting Iran’s efforts to acquire nuclear weapons. I can define this as my life’s mission. I have upheld it until now, and I will uphold it in the future, as well.”
Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Iran will consider it a direct violation of the interim agreement with the United States unless Israel halts all attacks and withdraws from occupied Lebanese territory. We’ll have more on Iran after headlines; we’ll speak with Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.
In Gaza, Palestinian health officials say Israeli strikes and gunfire killed at least four Palestinians on Monday. Among the dead is Palestinian paramedic Mohammed al-Habeel, who worked at Al-Shifa Hospital. His father says al-Habeel was filling water containers on a rooftop with his son Mousa when the two were blown up in an Israeli airstrike.
Abu Mohammed: “He was on the rooftop with his son. Why did they target him? He hadn’t done anything wrong. They targeted him because he is a doctor who works at Al-Shifa Hospital. They knew he is a doctor, and they targeted him.”
In the occupied West Bank, Palestinians in the village of Burqa say Israeli settlers tried to burn down a mosque with dozens of people inside during religious services on Sunday evening. That followed a separate arson attack in the nearby town of Deir Dibwan, where Israeli settlers reportedly set fire to two vehicles and damaged several others. This is Yasser Rasheed, a 92-year-old Palestinian American resident of Deir Dibwan who narrowly avoided being burned alive.
Yasser Rasheed: “I looked out the window and leaned forward. Suddenly, a person with a gasoline canister sprayed it in my eyes and on my clothes and lit the fire. The window caught on fire, but I stepped back, and it did not get to me. Thank God.”
A Palestinian American 20-year-old woman has been imprisoned by Israel for about two weeks. On June 2, Israeli soldiers broke down the door of Sama Safi’s family home in the occupied West Bank and took her in the middle of the night. Safi is a psychology student at Birzeit University in the occupied West Bank. The Guardian reported at least three other students at Birzeit have also been detained, including a member of the Palestinian women’s national soccer team. Safi’s family has raised concerns, saying she has a chronic medical condition that needs treatment. Several U.S. lawmakers, including Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, have demanded Safi’s release.
In Russia, the Moscow Oil Refinery erupted in flames today following a long-range Ukrainian drone attack targeting energy infrastructure. The refinery normally provides nearly half of fuel supplied to Russia’s capital city. The attack followed deadly Russian strikes across Ukraine over the weekend and came one day after Ukraine officially began negotiations in Luxembourg to join the European Union — a yearslong process that will require Kyiv to commit to political reforms.
Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined leaders of the U.S. and its allies for closed-door meetings on Russia’s war in Ukraine, as the G7 holds its annual summit in the French town of Évian-les-Bains. President Trump arrived at the talks on Monday. Also on the agenda are trade tensions and the U.S. and Israeli wars on Iran and Lebanon.
In Pennsylvania, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled Haitian asylum seeker Daphy Michel’s death a homicide, after she was found lying cold and unresponsive at a Pittsburgh bus stop where ICE had left her days earlier. A statement released by the Allegheny County medical examiner read, “The opinion of the forensic pathologist in this case is that Ms. Michel was a vulnerable adult, suffering from untreated severe mental health issues and a significant language barrier when she was released from federal custody on February 27.” Immigration attorney Joseph Patrick Murphy represents Michel’s family; he spoke with CBS Pittsburgh.
Joseph Patrick Murphy: “She had mental challenges. She was arrested for, at one point, screaming at imaginary people. And they knew this. They just dumped her in a bus shelter — a language barrier, educational barrier and psychiatric barrier — and left her to fend for herself. The bus shelter, she never figured out how to leave. She sat there for days and ultimately froze to death.”
An immigrant from Belize and leading organizer of an ongoing hunger strike at the Adelanto ICE jail in California has reportedly been deported. The Immigrant Defenders Law Center says Kyon Shakeel Swaso was transferred to various detention facilities in Texas and Louisiana without notice, before being deported in what advocates believe is retaliation for his organizing. His deportation came just days after Swaso spoke out about inhumane conditions at Adelanto with members of Congress and his legal team. The Adelanto ICE jail is operated by the for-profit private prison company GEO Group, which also runs the Delaney Hall ICE jail in Newark, New Jersey, where a labor and hunger strike led by detained immigrants reportedly continues after nearly a month.
In Indiana, over 150 people gathered outside the Clay County Jail for an interfaith vigil demanding the release of Salah Sarsour, the president of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee and a revered Palestinian community leader. Sarsour has been held at the jail for over two months. The vigil Sunday was attended by Jewish community members, Muslim leaders and members of Sarsour’s family, including his eldest son Kareem. This is Rachel Ida Buff, writer, organizer and historian at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee.
Rachel Ida Buff: “Since they kidnapped him on March 30th, Salah has been in that detention center in the Clay County Jail. He has been denied his medical and religious rights. Salah is a Type 2 diabetic. He needs to test his blood every day. They let him test monthly, at best. He has lost 30 pounds in detention, and he is very ill. He has asked for a prayer rug and had it taken away. When he asked for a Qur’an, he was offered a Bible. When he’s asked for healthy food, they have offered him pork rinds, which is just cruelty in action.”
White House officials last year debated whether to suspend habeas corpus rights for immigrants and asylum seekers, as President Trump looked for ways to bypass judges in deportation cases. That’s according to The New York Times, which reports White House staff secretary Will Scharf wrote a secret memo to Chief of Staff Susie Wiles outlining his opposition to a plan by senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller to suspend the rights of immigrants to challenge their deportations in court. The Times also reported Vice President JD Vance pushed to invoke the Insurrection Act in January, just days after federal immigration agents in Minnesota shot and killed intensive care nurse Alex Pretti. The revelations draw from reporting by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan in their forthcoming book titled “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.”
In more news from Britain, an appeals court has ruled the British government acted lawfully when it banned the group Palestine Action under its Terrorism Act. More than 3,000 activists have been arrested since the ban was imposed in July 2025, according to Al Jazeera. Amnesty International UK said on social media, “The banning of Palestine Action as a terrorist [organization] is a grave misuse of counter-terrorism powers with serious consequences for human rights.” Click here to see our coverage of Palestine Action.
The South African jazz musician and pianist Abdullah Ibrahim has died at the age of 91. Ibrahim was born to parents of mixed ethnic descent in 1930s Cape Town, South Africa, and made his professional debut as Dollar Brand at age 15. Over the decades, he went on to produce more than 70 records. Ibrahim’s best-known work is “Mannenberg,” recorded in 1974 — a major anti-apartheid anthem that reportedly inspired Nelson Mandela during his long imprisonment. Ibrahim performed at Mandela’s 1994 inauguration as South Africa’s first Black president. Mandela reportedly referred to him as “our Mozart.”
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