Mediators from Pakistan and Qatar say the U.S. and Iran made “encouraging progress” during 18 hours of negotiations in Switzerland, where the two sides agreed to a roadmap toward reaching a final deal within 60 days. Last week, the U.S. and Iran officially signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war in Iran, which Trump began in late February. Vice President JD Vance headed the U.S. delegation. Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf led the Iranian delegation. On Sunday, Vance said the U.S. wants to turn over a new leaf with Iran.

Vice President JD Vance: “What the president has asked us to do is turn over a new leaf to transform our relationship with the people of Iran and to extend an outstretched hand that says to the people of Iran that if your leadership is willing to give up being a driver of regional instability, if they are willing to give up nuclear weapons ambitions for the long term, then the United States is willing to fundamentally transform our relationship with that country. That is certainly our goal.”

The talks took place despite new threats from President Trump. On Sunday, Trump posted a message online reading, “Iran must immediately ​stop their ​highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon ⁠from causing trouble. If ​they ​don’t, ⁠we’ll hit Iran very ​hard again, ​just ⁠like we did last ⁠week, ​only harder!!!”