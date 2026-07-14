Tensions are escalating between Houthi forces in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, testing a four-year truce. On Monday, the Houthis, who are aligned with Iran, fired missiles at Saudi Arabia’s international airport in Abha. Earlier in the day, the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of bombing the international airport in the Yemeni capital of Sana’a. The Saudi-backed Yemeni government took responsibility for bombing the airport in Sana’a, saying it was done to prevent an Iranian aircraft from landing.
Immigration agents fatally shot a 26-year-old Colombian man on Monday as he was driving to work in Biddeford, Maine. The man has been identified as Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero. He was the father of a 3-year-old daughter. One witness reported seeing agents dragging Guerrero from the car after the shooting. One eyewitness said, “He was bleeding profusely from the head. He was talking. He said, 'I tried to stop.'” At least four bullet holes were seen in the car’s windshield.
After the shooting, another neighbor said she heard a woman screaming at immigration agents, “You took her dad, you took her dad!” The woman was with a young girl dressed in Bluey pajamas who is believed to be Durán Guerrero’s 3-year-old daughter. Another neighbor said, “I watched a wife fall to her knees looking at her husband’s dead body on the ground. I watched a little girl crying with a little pink backpack on because she’s never going to see her father again.”
Senator Angus King’s office said the Department of Homeland Security had confirmed Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero was not the target of any warrant. The Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition said Durán Guerrero was authorized to work in the United States and had been issued a Social Security number.
His death prompted protests across Maine, including outside the offices of Republican Senator Susan Collins.
Protesters: “What do we want? ICE out! When do we want it? Now! Vote her out! Vote her out! Vote her out! Vote her out! Vote her out! Vote her out! Vote her out!”
The killing of Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero comes just a week after an ICE agent in Houston fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a 52-year-old Mexican father who had lived in the United States for decades. The killings come amid a major surge in activity by ICE agents. ICE reported making 10,000 arrests over a five-day period in late June — that’s 2,000 arrests a day.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is calling for criminal investigations into the deaths of 17 Mexicans in the United States amid President Trump’s sweeping immigration crackdown. Fourteen of the Mexicans died in immigration detention, while three were killed by U.S. agents — including Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Houston last week. Sheinbaum spoke Monday in Mexico City.
President Claudia Sheinbaum: “I want to tell you that today the Foreign Ministry will file complaints with the U.S. Department of Justice and state prosecutors’ offices in the United States over the deaths of 17 Mexican nationals, including the most recent one who was practically executed.”
A federal judge has blasted President Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS, saying it was filed for “improper purposes” and that it was an attempt to use the court “to earmark billions of dollars from American taxpayers.” The judge also penalized Trump’s lawyers, including Attorney General Todd Blanche, for manipulating the judicial process by filing the lawsuit against the IRS over Trump’s leaked tax returns. The lawsuit ended in a settlement that granted President Trump immunity from future tax audits and initially created a nearly $1.8 billion so-called anti-weaponization fund to compensate Trump’s allies. An audit would have hit President Trump with a $100 million tax bill if the IRS found wrongdoing. After substantial public outcry, including from Republican officials, the Trump administration eventually abandoned the anti-weaponization fund. On Monday, Federal Judge Kathleen Williams stated in her ruling that the government cannot claim that its settlement with President Trump was conducted as a part of a legitimate legal process. Judge Williams also requested that a copy of the order be sent to the New York Bar, where Attorney General Blanche is a member and is currently facing multiple ethics complaints.
Twelve Democratic-led states have sued to block Paramount Skydance’s $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. Paramount Skydance is run by David Ellison, whose father, Larry Ellison, is the billionaire founder of Oracle and a prominent ally and financial backer of President Trump. Under the proposed deal, CNN and CBS News, streaming services HBO Max and Paramount+, as well as film and television studios, would all be combined under a single entity controlled by the Ellisons. Here’s California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta.
Attorney General Rob Bonta: “This $110 billion proposed merger, the largest merger in Hollywood history, would extinguish competition. It would result in higher prices, lower content quality and fewer movies and TV shows. … I’m proud to lead 12 attorneys general across the country to put an end to a merger that, let’s just say it simply, breaks the law. It hurts an industry that touches the lives of Americans daily and brings so much to the state of California.”
The U.K. is weighing whether to take on the proposed merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced new plans for the United States to “systematically disable” the International Criminal Court “brick by brick.” On Monday, Rubio published an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal and posted a short video attacking the tribunal in The Hague.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “The ICC and its friends are waging a war against our country, not with bullets or missiles, but with statutes and compacts and the force of so-called international law.”
Last year, the Trump administration imposed sweeping economic and travel sanctions on ICC judges and prosecutors after the court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for committing war crimes in Gaza.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a new joint task force with the Justice Department to “identify and prosecute” leaks to the press. In a video posted on social media, Hegseth thanked Attorney General Todd Blanche, saying that he was “proud that our departments are working together closer than we have ever before.” This comes just days after the Justice Department subpoenaed four journalists at The New York Times after they reported on security concerns over President Trump’s new plane which was donated to him by Qatar.
In other press freedom news, U.S. border agents seized the electronic devices of journalist Max Blumenthal after he flew home from a reporting trip to Iran, where he covered the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Blumenthal, who is the founder of The Grayzone, said agents also interrogated him. Blumenthal said, “The seizure of my devices was a clear act of intimidation aimed at deterring me and others from doing further critical reporting from Iran about the illegal war ravaging the country.”
President Trump signed an executive order Monday drastically reducing the size of two national monuments in Utah by more than 90%. The Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in southern Utah are considered sacred by Native Americans and span more than 3.2 million acres, which is nearly the size of Connecticut. Critics say the order opens up thousands of acres of protected land to developers and the oil and gas industry.
South Carolina’s governor appointed Darline Graham Nordone, the sister of the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, to replace him and serve out the rest of his term, which ends in January. Senator Graham passed away over the weekend from an aortic tear. With her appointment, Nordone becomes South Carolina’s first female senator. Nordone has never held public office before.
In climate news, the National Weather Service is forecasting that dozens of temperature records in cities across the U.S. will be tied or broken today and tomorrow. Meanwhile, a new study finds that a heat wave in England and Wales last month killed about 2,700 people. During a three-day peak, an estimated 440 people died per day due to heat-related causes. This is Clair Barnes, a research associate at the Imperial College in London.
Clair Barnes: “I think the first important thing to take away from this study is that we are now seeing really dangerous levels of heat. This is not 'go out and play in the sun' weather. This is something we all need to be aware of the risks of. And the other thing we really need to remember is that this is not naturally occurring heat. This has been supercharged by human-caused warming.”
The operator of the Keystone Pipeline, a company based in Canada called South Bow, has agreed to pay nearly $27 million in civil penalties over the 2022 oil spill, which dumped nearly 13,000 barrels of heavy crude oil into a creek in rural Kansas. Under the agreement with the federal government, the company would also spend about $40 million to prevent future accidents. The EPA’s assistant administrator for its enforcement office said, “The oil spill blanketed land and water, rendering the waterway lifeless and useless and requiring extensive cleanup and remediation. The substantial penalty reflects the seriousness of the environmental harm.”
The Pro-Palestinian activist and philanthropist Fergie Chambers has been arrested in Spain after the United States requested his extradition. Chambers is an heir to the multibillion-dollar Cox family fortune. For years, he has used his inheritance to fund leftist and pro-Palestinian groups. According to the indictment, he faces charges including providing funding to Palestinian militant groups. His family denied the charge and said Chambers is a victim of political persecution.
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