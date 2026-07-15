The Pentagon says it has carried a fourth straight night of attacks against Iran, bombing dozens of targets near the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran’s coast. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched fresh drone and missile strikes targeting a U.S. military logistics hub in Kuwait, an air base in Jordan that hosts U.S. forces, and the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, where Iran claims to have destroyed command and control centers, communications gear, aircraft hangars and fuel depots. Iran’s military warned the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed indefinitely if the U.S. continues its attacks. Meanwhile, Iran’s government says recent U.S. strikes have killed more than 30 civilians, while wounding more than 260 people. On Tuesday, President Trump told Fox News he’s prepared to attack Iran’s civilian infrastructure “next week.”
President Donald Trump: “Next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges. We’re going to knock out all their power plants, we’re going to knock out all their bridges, unless they get to the table and negotiate.”
President Trump said in a social media post that he’d canceled plans to charge a 20% toll on all commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. In the same post, Trump claimed “oil is flowing like never before.” His comments came as the price of oil surged by nearly 10% as the U.S. reimposed its blockade of Iran’s ports.
On Capitol Hill, Senate Democrats blocked debate on Republicans’ $1.15 trillion annual National Defense Authorization Act Tuesday. Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, a member of the Armed Services Committee, said she opposed advancing the measure unless Congress agreed to her amendment prohibiting funding for the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. This is Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen: “This bill lays the groundwork for a bloated Pentagon budget that would further embolden President Trump’s reckless and illegal war against Iran. It represents a huge increase in taxpayer-funded and debt-financed Pentagon spending at a time when families across the country are struggling to afford groceries, rent, gas and other necessities.”
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced that he was opposing an amendment by GOP Congressmember Thomas Massie to eliminate $3.3 billion in U.S. funds for Israel’s military. In response, Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar of Texas urged support for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel. He wrote in a letter, “At a time when millions are struggling to make ends meet, we are sending billions of dollars to a military that has killed tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, destabilized the region, and helped lead us into war with Iran.”
In Gaza, health officials say Israeli forces killed at least 10 Palestinians on Tuesday, including a child. Ten-year-old Muataz Abu Shaar was shot by Israeli gunfire in Rafah, in southern Gaza. More than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks since last October’s so-called ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect. More than 260 of them are children. On Sunday, 9-year-old Tala Abu Matar died when Israel attacked the al-Bureij refugee camp. She was among six Palestinians killed in Gaza that day.
Florida state troopers report a person was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Tuesday morning as he ran from federal immigration agents in the parking lot of a gas station in St. Augustine. The Department of Homeland Security reported few details, saying only that a Mexican national had died. The New York Times reports the unnamed man was 28 years old. He’s at least the third person in just the last week to die during immigration enforcement operations.
His death follows Monday’s killing of Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, the 25-year-old Colombian man shot dead by ICE agents on Monday morning in Biddeford, Maine, during a traffic stop on the block where he lived. His wife was home with the couple’s 3-year-old daughter and witnessed the immediate aftermath of the shooting. Durán held a valid work authorization and a Social Security number. According to Maine officials, he was not the person the agents were looking for. In a statement, ICE said, “The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and fearing for public safety an officer discharged his weapon.” The FBI and state authorities say they’re investigating.
In the wake of Durán’s killing, ICE ordered its agents to halt most traffic stops. In response, President Trump wrote on social media, “we CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.’s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools, THE TRAFFIC STOP!” Trump added, “it won’t happen on my watch.”
Meanwhile, protests continue across Maine. On Tuesday, hundreds of people rallied outside an ICE facility in Scarborough. This is Democratic Maine state Representative Sophie Warren.
Rep. Sophie Warren: “This is an organization that is absolutely out of control. Just yesterday, of course, they killed one of our neighbors here in our state, and that’s completely inconsistent with our values. We want ICE out of our state. We want them defunded at the national level. And we want safety and peace for our communities and for fathers to know that they can be driving with their beloved wife and little baby daughter and know that they’re safe on our streets. And ICE is making that impossible.”
In Minnesota, state prosecutors say the Trump administration has turned over evidence related to the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. The evidence includes police body-camera video, witness statements and physical evidence including the badly damaged SUV Renee Good was driving when ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot her in the head, forearm and chest. Prosecutors had been requesting the evidence since January. This is Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.
Mary Moriarty: “I have been consistent that we have not prejudged any of these instances, and also that we need transparency. We need cooperation. Our community needs it. Alex Pretti and Renee Good’s families deserve it. Julio Sosa-Celis deserves it. Our democracy requires it.”
In Houston, Texas, the Harris County district attorney says he may ask a court to order the Department of Homeland Security to release evidence regarding the killing of 52-year-old Mexican immigrant Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by ICE agents last week. So far, the Trump administration has refused to cooperate with local investigators. The DA is also seeking to secure visas for witnesses to the fatal shooting to prevent ICE from deporting them during the probe.
In more immigration news, The Guardian reports at least 12 people detained at a federal immigration jail in Colorado have contracted tuberculosis. Dozens of prisoners have been quarantined without air conditioning, despite a heat advisory with outside air temperatures approaching 100 degrees. The Aurora ICE Processing Center is run by the GEO Group, a for-profit private prison company based in Florida.
A new report by Physicians for Human Rights warns law enforcement agencies have used excessive force and wielded crowd-control weapons in dangerous ways against people protesting the Trump administration’s mass deportation policies. The report documented over 400 misuse of force cases against protesters, journalists and bystanders, finding victims suffered blindings, traumatic brain injuries and permanent disabilities.
Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil filed a lawsuit Tuesday against senior Trump administration officials and three anti-Palestinian organizations for conspiring to deprive him of his constitutional rights. Khalil was a graduate student at Columbia University when he was arrested last year and detained for months. He missed the birth of his son, Deen, while in detention. Mahmoud Khalil spoke Tuesday outside the federal courthouse in Manhattan.
Mahmoud Khalil: “We watched a broken immigration system weaponized against political speech. We watched free expression and academic freedom treated as obstacles rather than principles worth defending. And their message, their message was unmistakable: If your speech challenges those in power or exposes uncomfortable truths about Palestine, you can be singled out, punished and made an example, and made into a warning for everyone else.”
We’ll speak with Mahmoud Khalil later in the broadcast.
New York has become the first state to halt the construction of large new data centers, imposing a one-year moratorium. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the suspension on Tuesday.
Gov. Kathy Hochul: “This pause will remain in place for up to one year while New York establishes the strongest possible framework to protect our communities, guardrails to reduce the risk to our energy grid, minimize land disruption, noise pollution, and protect our natural resources, especially our water supply.”
New York currently has 130 data centers, compared with more than 600 in Virginia and about 500 in Texas.
Meanwhile, a Reuters analysis finds that trillionaire Elon Musk’s company xAI has installed far more gas turbines without federal permits at its data center project in Tennessee than publicly acknowledged, and the pollution is mostly impacting Black neighborhoods. Patrick Anderson, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, said, “The scale of it is astonishing. This is an absolutely huge Clean Air Act violation that threatens public health.”
On Capitol Hill, the sister of the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was sworn in to fill his Senate seat on Tuesday. Darline Graham Nordone has never held public office. She was selected by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to complete her brother’s term, which expires in January. Lindsey Graham died Saturday night at age 71 due to an aortic tear after returning from a trip to Ukraine. On Tuesday, Darline Graham cast her first vote as a U.S. senator to advance the $1.15 trillion annual defense authorization bill, which ultimately failed in a 50-46 vote.
Cuba’s national electric grid has collapsed for the third time this month. The island’s latest blackout came as the U.S. continued to impose the oil blockade it’s maintained since January, soon after U.S. forces abducted former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Cuba had depended on Venezuela for fuel imports. The U.S. also pressured Mexico to halt oil shipments to the island. This is Julia Valdes, a resident of Havana.
Julia Valdes: “I feel terrible. It’s awful news. Just imagine: Without electricity, the food spoils. My mother is bedridden with senile dementia. And because of these blackouts, I’ve had to throw out meat and fish. I’ve had to throw it all away because it had rotted. It is unfair that we are going through this situation.”
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