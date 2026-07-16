The U.S. has struck Iran for a fifth consecutive day, targeting the capital Tehran and port cities, including Bandar Abbas, which is home ⁠to the headquarters of Iran’s Navy. On Thursday morning, the U.S. fired on an oil tanker attempting to reach Kharg Island in the Strait of Hormuz. In retaliation, Iran attacked Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. Iran’s military warned that if President Trump follows through on his threat to strike civilian infrastructure, it would strike all infrastructure across the Gulf. At least 35 civilians have been killed by U.S. strikes in recent days, according to Iranian authorities. This is President Trump speaking from Pennsylvania Wednesday.

President Donald Trump: “They want to settle so badly. They don’t like what we’re doing, and they do want to settle. We’ll find out whether or not we settle with them or we just finish it off.”

The Trump administration’s internal estimate of the cost of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has soared to as much as $100 billion, according to U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News. Meanwhile, Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz told U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Wednesday that Israel is planning to keep its forces in so-called security zones in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.