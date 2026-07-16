The U.S. has struck Iran for a fifth consecutive day, targeting the capital Tehran and port cities, including Bandar Abbas, which is home to the headquarters of Iran’s Navy. On Thursday morning, the U.S. fired on an oil tanker attempting to reach Kharg Island in the Strait of Hormuz. In retaliation, Iran attacked Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. Iran’s military warned that if President Trump follows through on his threat to strike civilian infrastructure, it would strike all infrastructure across the Gulf. At least 35 civilians have been killed by U.S. strikes in recent days, according to Iranian authorities. This is President Trump speaking from Pennsylvania Wednesday.
President Donald Trump: “They want to settle so badly. They don’t like what we’re doing, and they do want to settle. We’ll find out whether or not we settle with them or we just finish it off.”
The Trump administration’s internal estimate of the cost of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has soared to as much as $100 billion, according to U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News. Meanwhile, Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz told U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Wednesday that Israel is planning to keep its forces in so-called security zones in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.
In Gaza, Israeli forces have killed four more people, including a child. Palestinian officials say an Israeli strike hit an apartment building in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, killing Omar Abu Qassem, his wife Asma and their 6-year-old daughter Habeeba. Their 3-year-old son Sami was injured. This is a relative of the family.
Anas Abu Sahin: “This poor, innocent civilian family that has no connection to any military action is a neutral family who was sleeping. The children were sleeping in their mother’s lap. This is how innocent civilians are bombed on these nights, which are said to include a truce and peace.”
Since last October’s so-called ceasefire, Israeli forces have killed more than 1,100 Palestinians in Gaza.
Israel’s security cabinet has approved nearly half a billion dollars in funding for 34 new settlements in the occupied West Bank. That’s according to far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Under his tenure, 103 Israeli settlements have already been established in the occupied West Bank, violating international law. This comes amid growing Israeli settler violence against Palestinians and their property. This is Bezalel Smotrich.
Bezalel Smotrich: “We are making sure that the decisions we have made regarding the legislation and establishment of the new settlements in Judea and Samaria will not remain on paper but will become reality on the ground. We are approving one government budget decision after another — budgets for roads, budgets for infrastructure, and also budgets for constructions, caravans.”
On Capitol Hill, half of all House Democrats voted Wednesday to support a measure slashing military funding to Israel. The amendment was proposed by Republican Congressmember Thomas Massie. It would have eliminated $3.3 billion in annual U.S. military assistance to Israel. The measure was ultimately defeated by House Republicans, along with Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and caucus chair Pete Aguilar, who vowed to continue funding for Israel.
But the House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark supported Massie’s amendment. She wrote in a statement, “We should not provide a blank check for military aid to any country that does not comply with U.S. law, interests, and values. The Netanyahu government has failed to meet that standard.” The former speaker of the House, Congressmember Nancy Pelosi of California, also voted to cut off funding to Israel, saying that Americans “are rightly demanding an end to a perpetual cycle of war, and the Netanyahu government cannot maintain its current course.”
The Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony Wednesday from Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, whom Trump has nominated to fill the role permanently. Democrats grilled Blanche over the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein files, the Trump administration’s so-called anti-weaponization fund and President Trump’s settlement with the IRS. Blanche was also questioned about serving as President Trump’s personal lawyer.
Sen. John Kennedy: “Are you and President Trump friends?”
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche: “I’m his lawyer — was his lawyer, and now I’m the deputy attorney general. So, I met him as his criminal defense attorney. I’m not sure there’s very many people who have ever had a criminal defense attorney who calls that person their friend.”
Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas signaled that he was undecided on Blanche. A “no” vote from Senator Cornyn would effectively sink Blanche’s confirmation for attorney general.
President Trump’s pick to replace Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence refused to say Wednesday whether Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Jay Clayton was testifying to the Senate Intelligence Committee at his confirmation hearing. Here he is being questioned by Georgia Democrat Jon Osoff.
Sen. Jon Ossoff: “You refuse to answer a simple matter of fact about the 2020 election. Is that right?”
Jay Clayton: “No, that’s not right.”
Sen. Jon Ossoff: “Then answer the question. Who won the 2020 election?”
Jay Clayton: “I have answered. I have answered the question.”
Sen. Jon Ossoff: “Answer it. What is your answer?”
Jay Clayton: “I’ve given you my answer.”
Sen. Jon Ossoff: “What is your answer? You refuse to answer a basic question about who won a presidential election.”
Jay Clayton: “No, I” —
Sen. Jon Ossoff: “But you ask to lead America’s intelligence community? Isn’t it humiliating to be unable to answer this question, to have to indulge the president’s delusions?”
The New York Times filed a motion to quash subpoenas that Jay Clayton and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan served on its journalists after they reported on security concerns involving President Trump’s new plane donated to him by Qatar. In a statement, the Times’s Senior Vice President David McCraw said, “We are going to court to defend our journalists’ rights to report freely on the administration and to provide the public with stories that matter.” The subpoenas were delivered to four Times journalists at their homes last Friday to testify before a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York.
The Pentagon has announced plans to screen the testosterone levels of service members over the age of 30, and will offer voluntary replacement therapy to those with low T-scores. The initiative was announced Wednesday by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has branded the Pentagon as the “High-T Department of War.”
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: “I’m authorizing a new screening program for testosterone deficiency for our service members, ensuring you have the right testosterone levels to operate at your absolute best.”
The Pentagon did not say whether women would be tested or whether troops would be evaluated for other hormone deficiencies. This comes after Hegseth last year ordered a halt to all gender-affirming medical procedures for service members and removed openly transgender troops from the U.S. military.
Hegseth has previously said women should not hold combat roles, and has fired female leaders at the Pentagon, while denying others promotions.
In Georgia, another prisoner has died in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. On Wednesday, ICE announced that 45-year-old Venezuelan immigrant Jesús Manuel Arenas-Silva was found “unresponsive” in a bus that was transporting him from one ICE jail to another, with a “suspected” cause of death listed as cardiac arrest. It’s at least the 22nd such death this year.
It comes as the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday it would reverse plans to halt traffic stops, following the shooting deaths of two immigrants by ICE agents in less than a week. The U-turn came after President Trump wrote on social media, “we CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.’s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools, THE TRAFFIC STOP!” adding, “it won’t happen on my watch.”
About 100 million people in North America are under air quality alerts today as a thick blanket of smoke descends on cities from the upper Midwest to northeastern states. Overnight, air quality readings reached “hazardous” levels in cities including Minneapolis, Detroit and Toronto. Forecasters warn New York and many East Coast cities will spend another day under hazy orange skies. More than 1,000 active fires are burning in Canada, and dozens more in Minnesota. Meanwhile, more than 100 million people from the Plains to the East Coast face heat advisories or extreme heat warnings today, with a massive heat dome bringing triple-digit heat and record temperatures to many areas.
Here in New York City, dozens of pro-Palestine activists gathered for a vigil to demand the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, who has been held in Israeli detention without charge since his abduction by Israeli troops 18 months ago. International calls to free Dr. Abu Safiya have been mounting over the past month, as his family and lawyer say he is facing possible death due to torture and medical neglect. This is Pam Sporn, a member of New York City Jewish Elders and Jewish Voice for Peace.
Pam Sporn: “We’re out here today, along with Doctors Against Genocide, to demand the release of Dr. Abu Safiya, but also all Palestinian healthcare workers that are imprisoned in Israel, Israeli prisoners, and also all Israeli — all Israeli detainees who are Palestinian.”
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