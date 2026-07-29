France and Spain are racing to contain wildfires amid a heat wave that has temperatures soaring up to 42 degrees Celsius — that’s up to 107 degrees Fahrenheit. More than 360,000 people have been evacuated so far. On Tuesday, French authorities evacuated 4,000 more people from tourist sites along its Atlantic coast. It’s the largest peacetime evacuation in France’s history. Earlier this month, 13 people died in a blaze in southern Spain. This is a resident of El Tiemblo, Spain.
Jose Romero: “This has affected my heart because I have had heart surgery. That is how it has affected me. I’ve had to bear the rest, bottle my emotions and keep on going. I have to help my neighbors.”
In Japan, at least 18 people have been killed after a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country on Monday. Rescue efforts continue at a collapsed shopping mall; an explosion had ripped through the mall about an hour after the quake.
In Uganda, the country’s health minister declared the country Ebola-free on Tuesday. The latest outbreak of the disease had infected 20 people, killing two. Since 2000, Uganda has suffered multiple outbreaks of the disease. Meanwhile, Ebola continues to spread in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with the government reporting over 3,300 cases and more than 1,400 deaths.
In Washington, D.C., Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended a memorial service for Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. They also had meetings with President Trump. After his meeting, Netanyahu had posted a video, boasting that he had “one of the best conversations” with President Trump. Meanwhile, in an unusual move, President Trump did not invite the press for a photo op or questions after the meeting. Since President Trump returned to office, Netanyahu has made seven trips to the U.S. Protesters gathered near the White House.
Bita: “And he is the reason for the illegal war that has started on my homeland of Iran, that is also currently being bombarded. And every time he comes to visit, our people, our countries get bombarded again. And we are here to make sure that our voices are heard and he knows that we don’t want him here. He is not welcome here. We know that he’s a war criminal. We want bombs to stop falling on our people.”
On Capitol Hill, the Senate voted to confirm Jay Clayton as the director of national intelligence on Tuesday, with all Republicans supporting his nomination and all Democrats voting against it. During the confirmation hearings, Clayton repeatedly refused to say that Joe Biden won the 2020 election, and declined to say that Trump had lost.
Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran have stalled, as Iran rejected a proposal to evenly divide control of the Strait of Hormuz with Oman. This is Iran’s deputy foreign minister.
Kazem Gharibabadi: “We told them explicitly that under no circumstances are they permitted to do so. We said that if any warships approach the Strait of Hormuz for this purpose, or if they bring equipment or any vessel or any other assets for mine-clearing operations near the Strait of Hormuz, they will be considered legitimate targets by the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
Despite the lull in fighting, Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles toward a U.S. military base in Jordan on Tuesday. The U.S. Central Command called it an “attempted surprise attack.” This comes amid new reporting from Reuters that China is expected to deliver shoulder-fired air-defense missile launchers to Iran within weeks. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia joined the U.S. in striking what they claim to be Iranian proxies in Iraq on Tuesday. In Yemen, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed to have launched a missile attack on a Saudi oil tanker Tuesday.
The U.S. walked out of a U.N. Security Council meeting on Tuesday during the French ambassador’s remarks. It comes after France blasted the U.S. for voting against extending Volker Türk’s term as U.N. high commissioner for human rights. After the vote on Friday, France’s U.N. Mission posted on X, “The US used to be a beacon of human rights. Not anymore. Today, it stands alongside North Korea, Nicaragua, Mali & Russia, isolated. And the world no longer listens to it.”
In Gaza, at least one person was killed and over a dozen wounded in an Israeli strike that destroyed a mosque surrounded by tents of displaced Palestinian families. Video footage shows Israeli jets striking the Al-Muttaqin Mosque in Gaza City Tuesday, igniting a powerful explosion.
Sixty Palestinians released from Israeli prisons returned to Gaza showing signs of severe injuries and starvation, with some of them so fragile they were unable to walk. The men were detained across Israel’s most notorious prisons — Ofer, Negev and Sde Teiman — many held for more than a year, and recounted brutal beatings and other forms of torture by Israeli soldiers.
In Israel, activists protesting against settler violence in the occupied West Bank clashed with police in Tel Aviv Tuesday. It comes as Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that he has ordered the IDF to take over a fourth refugee camp in the West Bank and expel its Palestinian residents. This is Eliah Levin, a protester from Haifa.
Eliah Levin: “The reason I’m here today is because what we have seen coming out of the West Bank just the past week, but the past months and years, is horrifying. It’s immoral. And we believe that it is endangering not only Palestinians, who are witnessing ethnic cleansing and the evacuation of their homes, but it’s also endangering all of us.”
A federal judge has ordered the release from ICE custody of one of the key witnesses in the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, the 52-year-old Mexican father killed by an ICE agent on July 7 in Houston. Jose Trinidad Rojas Pliego must be released within 48 hours, the judge ruled. He was one of three passengers in the van driven by Salgado Araujo the morning of the fatal shooting. Two other key witnesses, including his younger brother Victor, remain in an ICE jail. Community organizers on Tuesday again disrupted a Houston City Council meeting. Salgado Araujo’s eldest son Ronaldo addressed the council, demanding justice for his father and an end to the collaboration between Houston police and ICE.
Ronaldo Salgado: “How will you show up for the rest of the immigrant community here in Houston to make sure that what happened to my dad, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, doesn’t happen to any of them? This isn’t a partisan issue. This is an issue of right and wrong, and this wrong needs to be addressed. Every single one of you councilmembers have immigrants living in your district. How will you protect them?”
This comes as Reuters reports more than 12,000 people have been detained after the Office of Refugee Resettlement provided personal information on unaccompanied migrant children, as well as their parents and sponsors, to federal immigration agents. Since January 2025, ORR has shared more than 460,000 leads to immigration authorities. Meanwhile, The New York Times has found ICE arrests have surged at airports nationwide as the Transportation Security Administration expands its collaboration with ICE.
Wired reports a longtime Department of Homeland Security official has resigned over what he described as Trump’s “brazen corruption” and the “war on immigrants.” Marc Rosenblum served as executive director for the Office of Homeland Security Statistics, where he led efforts to publish information on immigration arrests and deportations. DHS stopped issuing that data after Trump returned to office. Rosenblum said in a LinkedIn post, “it will come as no surprise that I’m thrilled to end my relationship with the current administration. Between the war on immigrants, the war on feds, and the war on facts (not to mention the crazy war in Iran and the brazen corruption), I just need a change.”
President Trump is reportedly pressuring Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to more aggressively push for policies that would further slash childhood vaccination recommendations. The Wall Street Journal reported that the issue came up during a lunch back in May at Trump’s National Golf Club in northern Virginia when Trump confronted RFK Jr. on why he wasn’t doing more to probe a widely debunked link between childhood vaccinations and autism. At the time, Trump reportedly told Kennedy that he believed the secretary “had the yips” to reduce the number of vaccinations for children. Lobbyists and Department of Health and Human Services staffers reportedly told the Journal that Trump may replace Kennedy with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services chief Dr. Mehmet Oz, if RFK Jr. fails to fulfill the demands. Separately, Anthony Fauci, the former veteran director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is expected to testify at a Senate hearing today on the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Peru, Keiko Fujimori has been sworn in as president. She is the daughter of former dictator Alberto Fujimori, who spent years in prison for crimes against humanity committed during the 1990s. Protesters took to the streets of Lima.
Jackeline Merino: “President Keiko Fujimori does not represent us, ladies and gentlemen. What is happening right now in Peru is monstrous. We cannot live like this, with this government that she has brought in today. And Mr. Rospigliosi has passed new laws, and they do not represent us, ladies and gentlemen. This is why we are here in the streets. Today they kill us. Today they murder us. Today they extort us. That is why we’re in the streets.”
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