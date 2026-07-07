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HeadlinesJuly 07, 2026

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Iran Fires on Two Ships in Strait of Hormuz as Trump Threatens to “Finish the Job”

Jul 07, 2026

In Iran, millions of people have taken to the streets of Qom and other cities for a fourth day of funeral proceedings for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike on February 28 along with his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and 14-month-old granddaughter. On Monday, President Trump renewed his threats to attack Iran, warning Tehran to reach an agreement or see the U.S. “finish the job.” In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said negotiations on a final deal will not commence if threats continue.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reportedly fired missiles at ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz overnight. The British Navy reports a Qatari tanker carrying liquified natural gas caught fire after it was struck. A Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker was also reportedly hit. The ships were attempting to pass through a channel closer to Oman, bypassing Iranian-controlled waters.

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Hamas to Cede Control of Gaza to Technocratic Governing Body

Jul 07, 2026

Hamas has announced it will dissolve its civilian governing body in the Gaza Strip and will hand over power to a new Palestinian technocratic governing authority. The establishment of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza is part of the U.S.-backed 20-point plan to end Israel’s war on Gaza. Israel agreed to the deal last October and has since violated it on a near-daily basis, killing some 1,100 Palestinians.

On Monday, Israeli strikes on Gaza killed at least four Palestinians, including two killed when Israel bombed a site that provided safe drinking water to thousands of families. Israeli strikes killed at least three more people earlier today. This is a displaced Palestinian from Jabaliya.

Mounir Khedr: “We wish from God that handing over this Hamas administrative committee brings improvement. We wish from God to be relieved from the tents, mosquitoes, mice that are eating us up and our children. This is not life. We are living in torture, death. We ask God that the entire world would look at us with an eye of mercy.”

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Palestinian Baby Dies as Israeli Forces Block Ambulance at Checkpoint

Jul 07, 2026

In the occupied West Bank, a 4-month-old Palestinian baby died after Israeli forces blocked his evacuation to receive emergency medical care. The family of Ahmad Marouf Zeid had reportedly called the Palestinian Red Crescent, which sent an ambulance to the entrance of Deir Ammar refugee camp, where the family resides, but Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint prevented the baby’s transfer to a hospital for more than an hour. Haaretz reports the main entrance to the village has been closed since January, shutting down the only direct route to and from Ramallah. The Palestinian Red Crescent says Israeli soldiers stationed there routinely block residents from passing through.

Israeli forces also shot dead a 16-year-old boy from the Qalandiya refugee camp, near Ramallah, in a raid Sunday. During the same raid, security camera video footage shows an Israeli soldier throwing a stun grenade into a car carrying Palestinians, before appearing to force the door shut as it detonated.

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Maine Democratic Senate Candidate Graham Platner Faces Calls to Resign over Rape Allegation

Jul 07, 2026

In Maine, Democratic senatorial candidate Graham Platner faces growing calls to step down, following a report he sexually assaulted a woman he had dated. Politico first reported the allegations by 41-year-old Maine resident Jenny Racicot on Monday afternoon. She later spoke with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Jenny Racicot: “He violated multiple layers of consent that night, by coming into my home when I asked him not to and by advancing on me when I told him not to, and, furthermore, another incident that I had told him not to do.”

On Monday afternoon, Platner published a video on social media in which he denied the allegations but said he was considering the next steps for his campaign.

Graham Platner: “Regardless of the inaccuracy of the reporting, but mindful the political reality it will inflict, we are taking the time to reflect on the best path forward for the state that I love, the people that I love, the movement I belong to and the goal of defeating Susan Collins.”

In a statement, Senate Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said Platner should “immediately withdraw” from the race. Many of Platner’s supporters have withdrawn their endorsements, including California Congressmember Ro Khanna and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. And the chair of the Maine Democratic Party and other party leaders posted a statement calling on Platner to drop out. Under state law, Maine’s Democratic Party can name a replacement for Platner on the November ballot if he withdraws from the race by next Monday. The outcome of the election could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

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Progressive Abdul El-Sayed Faces Centrist Haley Stevens as Challenger Exits Michigan Senate Race

Jul 07, 2026

In Michigan, Democrat Mallory McMorrow has suspended her campaign to replace retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters. Her withdrawal from the race leaves two main contenders: Congressmember Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed, a physician, epidemiologist and the former director of the Detroit Health Department. El-Sayed is a supporter of single-payer healthcare and is a critic of U.S. military support for Israel. He has the endorsement of Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Stevens has the support of Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which has spent millions of dollars on advertisements supporting Stevens’s campaign. The primary will be held August 4.

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Sen. Mitch McConnell is “Continuing His Recovery” Weeks After Apparent Cardiac Arrest

Jul 07, 2026

In more news from the Senate, aides to Mitch McConnell say the Kentucky Republican senator is “continuing his recovery” after he was admitted to the hospital on June 14. McConnell’s office provided no further details, only that he is “receiving excellent care.” This comes after audio from emergency dispatchers who rushed to McConnell’s home on June 14 described an unconscious person experiencing cardiac arrest, with CPR in progress.

Medic 3: “Medic 3 communications. Can you inform your supervisor? CPR in progress.”

McConnell has had a series of falls in recent years and was hospitalized with a concussion in March 2023. Later that year, he twice froze up during news conferences. McConnell is not running for reelection when his term expires at the end of the year.

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GOP Rep. Tom Kean Jr. Says Clinical Depression Led to 117-Day Absence from Congress

Jul 07, 2026

A New Jersey Republican congressman recently emerged from 117 days of unexplained absence, saying he’d been hospitalized for clinical depression. Congressmember Tom Kean Jr. spoke from the House floor last week — his first public appearance after missing more than 100 votes.

Rep. Thomas Kean Jr.: “As the over 48 million of my fellow Americans being treated for this illness have come to discover, there is no timeline for healing, there is no timeline for recovery, only the work of getting better one day at a time.”

Congressmember Kean Jr. was fully paid during his nearly four-month unexplained absence from Congress. That’s despite his track record of repeatedly voting against paid sick leave legislation. Mother Jones reports that, as a state lawmaker, he voted against New Jersey’s historic Earned Sick Leave Act, which mandates five paid sick leave days per year. He also voted against New Jersey’s No Surprise Medical Bills Act and two of its paid family leave laws, in 2008 and 2018.

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Trump Heads to NATO Summit with Plans to Allow Turkey’s Purchase of F-35 Jets

Jul 07, 2026

President Trump is joining dozens of world leaders today for a two-day NATO summit in the Turkish capital of Ankara. Ahead of the talks, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised NATO members who’ve committed to spending at least 5% of their gross domestic products on their militaries — a key demand of the Trump administration.

Mark Rutte: “Last year, European allies and Canada spent nearly 20% more on core defense than they had the year before. Looking at 2025 and 2026 combined, that’s $258 billion in extra investment. And the trend continues.”

Rutte said allies will invest over $40 billion into military drone technology over the next five years. Meanwhile, NATO leaders announced arms deals worth billions of dollars. President Trump is expected to voice support for the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, which would reverse a ban Trump imposed during his first term. Congress has also prohibited Turkey from receiving the advanced fighter jets after it purchased an air defense system from Russia.

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Human Rights Expert Says U.K. Government Suppressed Genocide Warnings in Sudan over UAE Ties

Jul 07, 2026

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has warned another humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Sudan’s besieged city ​of El Obeid. The U.N. Human Rights Council held an emergency session Friday as fighting intensified between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which are vying for control of the North Kordofan state capital.

U.N. experts have urged the international community to step in to prevent widespread atrocities similar to what was witnessed in El Fasher after it was seized by the RSF. Already U.N. fact-finding missions have documented summary executions, abductions, torture and sexual violence in Kordofan. Over 11,000 people, including more than 5,500 children, have been displaced from El Obeid in the past two weeks, according to Save the Children.

In more news from Sudan, a top human rights investigator said the British government was uniquely positioned to stop a genocidal massacre carried out by the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan’s El Fasher but failed to do so over economic interests and diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates, which is accused of backing the RSF. Nathaniel Raymond of the Humanitarian Research Lab at the Yale School of Public Health submitted testimony to the U.K. Parliament detailing his team’s efforts to warn of the threats. This is a portion of his remarks.

Nathaniel Raymond: “I will speak personally, and I will speak bluntly. My outrage at institutional failure in the face of preventable genocidal killing, I see as a duty to stay angry as the obituary and the memorial for these people. They deserve someone to be angry for them.”

An estimated 60,000 people were slaughtered over the course of three days when RSF forces seized El Fasher in October.

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U.S. Surges Troops to Venezuela in Wake of Devastating Earthquakes

Jul 07, 2026
Image Credit: U.S. Southern Command

In Venezuela, the death toll from last month’s devastating earthquakes has topped 3,500 and is expected to continue rising, as the United States seeks to expand its military presence in the wake of the disaster. U.S. Southern Command recently announced the deployment of at least 2,000 military personnel to Venezuela, alongside drones, combat helicopters and other hardware. That’s in addition to U.S. Marines and Air Force officials already in Venezuela.

The U.N. Development Program estimates June’s earthquakes caused $6.7 billion in damage in Venezuela. Despite that toll, the United States has provided just $300 million in recovery aid, while it sits on some $8 billion worth of Venezuela’s oil wealth, seized after the U.S. abduction of former President Nicolás Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores.

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Family of Cuban Who Died of “Likely Homicide” at Texas ICE Jail Sues for Wrongful Death

Jul 07, 2026

The family of Geraldo Lunas Campos, a 55-year-old Cuban immigrant whose death in ICE custody was ruled a likely homicide, is suing four guards and the companies that oversaw Camp East Montana — a sprawling immigration detention tent camp at the Fort Bliss military base in El Paso, Texas — at the time of Campos’s death. The Washington Post reports his family is seeking more than $1 million in damages from Acquisition Logistics, the company that oversaw Camp East Montana when Campos was killed; Akima, which employed the guards accused of killing Campos; and NANA Regional Corp., Akima’s parent company. Earlier this year, an autopsy report released by the El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded Campos had died from asphyxia caused by neck and torso compression, ruling his death a homicide. Before his death, Campos had complained of not getting the right dosage of medication to treat his bipolar disorder and anxiety. He had also expressed having suicidal thoughts. But instead of receiving proper care, Campos was placed in solitary confinement, where guards shackled and handcuffed him, repeatedly “putting pressure on his neck and chest until his body went limp.”

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18 Injured in Damascus Explosions as France’s Emmanuel Macron Meets Syrian Leader

Jul 07, 2026

In breaking news, explosions have rocked Damascus during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, who’s making a landmark visit to meet with Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa. At least 18 people were injured in the blasts, which struck near the Ministry of Tourism and the Four Seasons Hotel, where Macron had stayed the night before. Ahmed al-Sharaa is scheduled to travel to the NATO summit for a meeting with President Trump tomorrow.

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