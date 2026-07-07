U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has warned another humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Sudan’s besieged city ​of El Obeid. The U.N. Human Rights Council held an emergency session Friday as fighting intensified between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which are vying for control of the North Kordofan state capital.

U.N. experts have urged the international community to step in to prevent widespread atrocities similar to what was witnessed in El Fasher after it was seized by the RSF. Already U.N. fact-finding missions have documented summary executions, abductions, torture and sexual violence in Kordofan. Over 11,000 people, including more than 5,500 children, have been displaced from El Obeid in the past two weeks, according to Save the Children.

In more news from Sudan, a top human rights investigator said the British government was uniquely positioned to stop a genocidal massacre carried out by the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan’s El Fasher but failed to do so over economic interests and diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates, which is accused of backing the RSF. Nathaniel Raymond of the Humanitarian Research Lab at the Yale School of Public Health submitted testimony to the U.K. Parliament detailing his team’s efforts to warn of the threats. This is a portion of his remarks.

Nathaniel Raymond: “I will speak personally, and I will speak bluntly. My outrage at institutional failure in the face of preventable genocidal killing, I see as a duty to stay angry as the obituary and the memorial for these people. They deserve someone to be angry for them.”

An estimated 60,000 people were slaughtered over the course of three days when RSF forces seized El Fasher in October.