In Greece, two firefighters were killed Sunday when two helicopters battling a massive wildfire collided west of Athens. Two other crew members in one of the helicopters were rescued. More than 100 homes were destroyed overnight this weekend in blazes that broke out around the coastal village of Porto Germeno. Hundreds of people have been evacuated. This is a local resident.

Giorgos Mavroidis: “It’s not a good situation. This is extremely sad. The wind is very strong and keeps changing direction. It’s difficult to deal with. The firefighters, who are trained and experienced, can’t contain it. How can we?”

Meanwhile, Hungary has temporarily shut down the country’s sole nuclear power plant for the first time in more than four decades amid a scorching heat wave and severe drought that triggered water-use restrictions in more than 100 cities and villages.

In more related news, Britain’s National Farmers’ Union warns rising heat and a water drought could lead to shortages of certain foods in parts of England. This is at least the third drought in five years, with some areas of England not seeing rain in over a month.

Here in the United States, in Washington state, nearly 65,000 people have received evacuation orders amid ​intensifying wildfires around the city of Spokane. Local officials say blazes in the region have destroyed more than 700 ​homes and businesses.