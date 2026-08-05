Dr. Abdul El-Sayed has wonMichigan’s closely watched Democratic Senate race over Congresswoman Haley Stevens. NBC first called the race, followed by the Associated Press and CNN. Mike Rogers ran unopposed on the Republican side and will face the Democratic nominee in November. This is Abdul El-Sayed speaking Tuesday night.

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed: “I look in front of me, and I see all kinds of colors, all kinds of stories, coming together around the idea that we can have nice things, we just can’t do it alone, that to have them, we’re going to need to reach across the divides. They tell us we can’t breach divides of race, of faith, of geography, of sexual orientation, gender identity to build together what we want to hand off to our kids and our grandkids.”

In Missouri, Congressmember Wesley Bell defeated former Congressmember Cori Bush for the second straight election. Pro-Israel outside groups spent heavily against Bush in both races.

In Michigan’s 7th District, Sunrise Movement co-founder William Lawrence won the Democratic primary and will face Republican incumbent Congressmember Tom Barrett in November.

Michigan’s 13th remains uncalled. Democratic Congressmember Shri Thanedar and progressive challenger state Representative Donavan McKinney are locked in a tight race.

In Washington’s 9th District, incumbent Congressmember Adam Smith led with about 51%, and Republican Doug Basler took second with roughly 24%. Both will advance to the general election. Antiwar independent Kshama Sawant trailed at about 13%.

In Kansas, Trump-endorsed Senate President Ty Masterson won the seven-way GOP gubernatorial primary with about 42%, while Democratic state Senator Cindy Holscher won her party’s nomination for the seat Governor Laura Kelly is vacating.