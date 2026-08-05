Dr. Abdul El-Sayed has wonMichigan’s closely watched Democratic Senate race over Congresswoman Haley Stevens. NBC first called the race, followed by the Associated Press and CNN. Mike Rogers ran unopposed on the Republican side and will face the Democratic nominee in November. This is Abdul El-Sayed speaking Tuesday night.
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed: “I look in front of me, and I see all kinds of colors, all kinds of stories, coming together around the idea that we can have nice things, we just can’t do it alone, that to have them, we’re going to need to reach across the divides. They tell us we can’t breach divides of race, of faith, of geography, of sexual orientation, gender identity to build together what we want to hand off to our kids and our grandkids.”
In Missouri, Congressmember Wesley Bell defeated former Congressmember Cori Bush for the second straight election. Pro-Israel outside groups spent heavily against Bush in both races.
In Michigan’s 7th District, Sunrise Movement co-founder William Lawrence won the Democratic primary and will face Republican incumbent Congressmember Tom Barrett in November.
Michigan’s 13th remains uncalled. Democratic Congressmember Shri Thanedar and progressive challenger state Representative Donavan McKinney are locked in a tight race.
In Washington’s 9th District, incumbent Congressmember Adam Smith led with about 51%, and Republican Doug Basler took second with roughly 24%. Both will advance to the general election. Antiwar independent Kshama Sawant trailed at about 13%.
In Kansas, Trump-endorsed Senate President Ty Masterson won the seven-way GOP gubernatorial primary with about 42%, while Democratic state Senator Cindy Holscher won her party’s nomination for the seat Governor Laura Kelly is vacating.
The U.S. military has reportedly used up nearly 80% of its key missile interceptors during the war with Iran, as commanders warn stockpiles are “dangerously low.” This comes as U.S. and Qatari officials say progress is being made to restore a ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, in Iran, mourners gathered on Qeshm Island Tuesday for the funeral of a family killed in U.S. strikes. The coffins of the victims, identified by Iranian media as Qaisar Jafari, his wife Zahra and their 2-year-old son Sina, were carried through the streets before funeral prayers.
Iran’s Ministry of Health reported at least 3,468 people have been killed in U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran as of June 10. After the ceasefire ended and fighting resumed in July, Iran’s Health Ministry said at least 50 people had been killed by U.S. strikes specifically between late June and July 18, including five women and two children.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the U.S. and Iran are negotiating.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: “We may have a deal today or tomorrow to open the strait and move towards a more normalized position in this conflict.”
The National Guard is continuing its deployment in Washington, D.C., through January 2029 at a cost of $1.4 billion, according to the Pentagon. The cost estimate was provided to Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and lists a deployment of about 2,500 National Guard personnel. There are currently 4,600 service members stationed in Washington, D.C.
Republican Congressmember Chuck Edwards of North Carolina announced he’s dropping his reelection bid after the House Ethics Committee recommended censure over sexual harassment allegations. The panel said Edwards “engaged in persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct towards two young female staffers.” This comes as GOP Congressmember Max Miller of Ohio is under a House ethics investigation over domestic abuse allegations. Miller says he will not drop his reelection bid. Miller is Republican Senator Bernie Moreno’s ex-son-in-law.
In New Jersey, a third immigrant has died after being detained at the Newark ICE jail known as Delaney Hall. That’s according to Democratic Congressmember Rob Menendez, who said the reported death took place in July and was not disclosed by ICE. He shared this video on social media.
Rep. Rob Menendez: “An individual that had just been brought there suffered what they believe was a seizure. But you didn’t hear about this because they released him to University Hospital, so he was no longer in ICE custody. Why did they do that? Recently, ICE changed their rules, so they no longer report on deaths that happen 30 days after someone is released from ICE custody.”
This came as news broke of the death of Salvadoran father Edwin Lopez-Cornejo, who had been detained at Delaney Hall since June. His family is demanding an independent investigation into his death, saying he was denied his medication and proper medical care at the ICE jail. His family said he was 39 years old. Jean Wilson Brutus, a 41-year-old Haitian immigrant, died at Delaney Hall in December. At least 23 people have died in ICE custody this year alone. Delaney Hall is operated by the for-profit prison company GEO Group. We will have more on this story later in the broadcast with New Jersey Congressmember Analilia Mejia.
Italy will place all 27 of its major cities under the country’s highest heat alert Thursday, as the country suffers its fourth heat wave this summer. In France, the weather office announced July shattered national records as the hottest month since 1900, when temperature data was first collected. In Poland, a deepening drought has pushed major rivers to record lows while another heat wave is driving temperatures toward 40 degrees Celsius (about 104 degrees Fahrenheit) in the south. A hydrologist at Poland’s Institute of Meteorology and Water Management warns the country likely faces its worst drought in years.
Pawel Staniszewski: “There is going to be a huge problem because the low level of the rivers is coming, is step of the next problems with agriculture, with factories, with infrastructure. … We’re not ready. The climate is changing very fast. Now in Poland the climate is like 30 years ago in Budapest, like in Hungary, so we should be to ready and prepare ourselves.”
In Washington state, authorities have arrested a man on suspicion of arson in connection to one of the three blazes that have devastated the Spokane area. The arrest came as firefighting crews continue to battle the fires that have destroyed more than 700 homes and structures. Nearly 65,000 people have been evacuated from Spokane County, while the blazes have reportedly consumed more than 8,000 acres with 0% containment since they ignited Saturday. In total, CNN reports there are over a dozen blazes burning in the Washington-Oregon area as the Pacific Northwest faces its worst fire season in more than 30 years due to climate change. We’ll have more on this later in the broadcast.
The Justice Department subpoenaed Matthew Cole, a freelance reporter for The New York Times, demanding his testimony and more than two years of notes to identify his sources for a story last year about a botched 2019 SEAL Team 6 mission in North Korea. The article, which cited roughly two dozen unnamed sources, described how U.S. Navy SEALs killed several unarmed North Koreans while trying to plant a listening device near the country’s coast. The Trump administration failed to notify Congress about the operation. FBI agents showed up at Cole’s home to deliver the grand jury subpoena earlier this year, which was issued by prosecutors in Virginia. Cole’s lawyer David O’Neil said Cole “will not be intimidated from continuing that important work. He will defend press freedom and the First Amendment from this administration’s brazen attacks on journalists, and he will honor his commitment to his sources.”
A federal judge Tuesday granted the Justice Department’s request to dismiss cases against Oath Keepers members who participated in the January 6 insurrection. The ruling by Judge Amit Mehta vacates the seditious conspiracy convictions of founder Stewart Rhodes and other members who were found guilty of plotting to block the transfer of power after Trump’s 2020 election loss. In his ruling, Mehta strongly disagreed with the DOJ’s decision to drop the cases, but ultimately concluded that the government’s prosecutors had the authority to do so, writing, “Today’s epilogue diminishes the gravity of that day, denigrates the work of the prosecutors and law enforcement officers who secured these convictions, and excuses criminal acts that caused a centuries-long pillar of our democracy — the peaceful transfer of presidential power — to buckle. The court cannot write a different ending.”
In Puerto Rico, protesters took to the streets of San Juan and other cities Tuesday demanding the government take action on the island’s ongoing water crisis. In recent months, residents have faced repeated water service interruptions and shortages. Some communities in the town of Loíza have been without water for more than 100 days. Activists and experts say the crisis has worsened due to years of mismanagement and inadequate maintenance of key water infrastructure, compounded by drought. This is a community leader.
Dhara Rivera: “Water has no color. Water is a right. It is transparent, because it belongs to all of us. It belongs to our communities, to all ideologies. It belongs to Puerto Rico. And we are going to demand having it. It is our right. Governor Jennifer, stop the abuse. Listen to the voice of the people. The people say, 'Enough. No more excuses.' Look, I cannot take a bath. I cannot water my plants.”
In India, far-right Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP, suffered a major local election loss in the state of Bihar. The seat had been held by the BJP for at least three decades, and it was lost to electoral strategist turned politician Prashant Kishor with the Jan Suraaj, or Good Governance, party. The victory comes amid weeks of youth-led, anti-government street protests of the so-called Cockroach movement that forced the resignation of India’s education minister. Kishor said his win should be a wake-up call for Modi.
In Ukraine, Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and surrounding areas killed 17 people and wounded 44 others overnight. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strikes mainly targeted warehouses belonging to civilian businesses, as well as infrastructure and a railway station. It follows Ukrainian attacks on a Black Sea resort earlier this week, as well as several strikes on warehouses belonging to Russia’s largest online retailer.
Jordan is convening an emergency meeting today of Arab and Islamic foreign ministers over what it calls an “imminent” threat of an Israeli takeover of the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem. The warning follows escalating incursions by Jewish religious activists, including a July 23 incident in which over 2,000 Israelis led by far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir prayed at the site in violation of the status quo reserving worship there for Muslims. Speaking to The Guardian, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said, “We warn that tampering with the status quo … could trigger a religious conflict that will reverberate beyond Palestine and Jordan into the whole Muslim world.”
United Nations human rights experts sent a letter Monday to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York Governor Kathy Hochul in support of efforts to end 24-hour workdays for home health aides. At City Hall, immigrant workers ended their second hunger strike in four months to demand the passage of the No More 24 Act. This is hunger striker Ah Lin Lok.
Ah Lin Lok: “Caregiving work is taken for granted as women’s work. As women, we have long been undervalued. And as caregivers, we are devalued even more. … Now the whole world is saying that the 24-hour workday in New York City is wrong.”
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