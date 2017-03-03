Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Daily Shows
Friday,
March 3, 2017
Thursday,
March 2, 2017
Wednesday,
March 1, 2017
Tuesday,
February 28, 2017
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Mar 03, 2017
As Sessions Recuses Himself From Campaign Investigation, Questions Remain Over Trump-Russia Ties
Story
Mar 03, 2017
Trump’s Proposed EPA Cuts Threaten Health & Lives of Tens of Millions of Americans
Story
Mar 03, 2017
Revealed: Environmental Activist Berta Cáceres' Suspected Killers Received U.S. Military Training
Web Exclusive
Mar 03, 2017
Part 2: Double-Transplant Cancer Survivor Ola Ojewumi On How The Affordable Care Act Saved Her Life
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Mar 03, 2017
Part 2: Exposé Shows Environmental Activist Berta Cáceres Topped Kill List of U.S.-Trained Assassins
Web Exclusive
Mar 03, 2017
Part 2: Double-Transplant Cancer Survivor Ola Ojewumi On How The Affordable Care Act Saved Her Life
Web Exclusive
Feb 24, 2017
From Standing Rock to the Red Power Movement: New Series "RISE" Focuses on Indigenous Resistance
Web Exclusive
Feb 15, 2017
Breaking: In Victory For Workers, Fast Food CEO Andrew Puzder Withdraws as Labor Nominee
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Hot Topics
Donald Trump
Immigration
Trump's Cabinet
Steve Bannon
Israel & Palestine
Dakota Access Pipeline
Syria
Women's March on Washington
Climate Change
Clemency
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
0
Shares
Fri, Mar 03, 2017
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
As Sessions Recuses Himself From Campaign Investigation, Questions Remain Over Trump-Russia Ties
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Trump’s Proposed EPA Cuts Threaten Health & Lives of Tens of Millions of Americans
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Revealed: Environmental Activist Berta Cáceres' Suspected Killers Received U.S. Military Training
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Listen
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Recent Shows
Thursday, March 02, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
David Cay Johnston: As Jeff Sessions Scandal Brews, We Need a Public Probe of Trump's Ties to Russia
Billionaire Wilbur Ross Confirmed Despite Questions over Ties to Russian Oligarchs Close to Putin
Asylum Seeker Battling Brain Tumor Removed from Texas Hospital in Handcuffs, Taken to Private Jail
Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
Not My President: Muslim American Activist Linda Sarsour on Turning Down Invite to Trump Speech
Trump Seeks Record Pentagon Budget Eclipsing Spending by Ronald Reagan & George W. Bush
"Trump Is Resurrecting the Scare Tactics": Prof. Kelly Lytle Hernández on Trump's Deportation Plans
Linda Sarsour: Muslim Americans Have Now Raised Over $125,000 for Vandalized Jewish Cemeteries
In Move Recalling Nazi-Era Policies, Trump to Create Office to Track Crimes Committed by Immigrants
Disabled Cancer Survivor Ola Ojewumi: I am Terrified by Trump's Push to End Obamacare
Bernie Sanders Slams Trump for Ignoring Climate Change, Income Inequality & Voter Suppression
Trump Honors Widow of Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen, But Ignores His Father's Calls for Investigation
Linda Sarsour on March 8 "Day Without a Woman" Strike & Continuing to Organize Against Trump
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get CD / DVD
Other Formats
As Trump Pushes for Historic $54B Military Spending Hike, Which Programs Will He Cut to Pay for War?
"Decade of Betrayal": How the U.S. Expelled Over a Half Million U.S. Citizens to Mexico in 1930s
"Are You Muslim?": Muhammad Ali's Son & Former Wife on their Detention & Interrogation at FL Airport
Show Archive ⟶
Most popular
1
Nazis Once Published List of Jewish Crimes, Trump Now Pushing to Do the Same for Immigrant Crimes
2
Stephen Colbert's Blistering Performance Mocking Bush and the Press Goes Ignored by the Media
3
As Calls Grow to Impeach Trump, Former Nixon Counsel John Dean Sees "Echoes of Watergate"
4
Keith Ellison Loses DNC Chair Race After Smear Campaign over His Support for Palestinian Rights
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation