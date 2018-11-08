Independent Global News
Thursday,
November 8, 2018
Wednesday,
November 7, 2018
Tuesday,
November 6, 2018
Monday,
November 5, 2018
Story
Nov 08, 2018
Trump Fires AG Sessions, Installs New Loyalist Whitaker to Oversee Mueller Probe
Story
Nov 08, 2018
Ex-Congresswoman Who Voted to Impeach Nixon: Trump Firing Sessions Brings Back Troubling Memories
Story
Nov 08, 2018
Deb Haaland, One of Nation’s First Native Congresswomen, Calls for Probe of Missing Indigenous Women
Story
Nov 07, 2018
In Rebuke of Trump, Democratic Women Help Seize House & 7 Governorships in Historic Midterm
Web Exclusive
Nov 02, 2018
After Anti-Semitic Threat, Ilana Glazer Talks Hate Crimes, #MeToo and Midterm Elections
Web Exclusive
Oct 31, 2018
Video: Amy Goodman and Voting Rights Activists Weigh Historic Vote to Re-Enfranchise 1.4M Floridians
Web Exclusive
Oct 29, 2018
Glenn Greenwald on Election of Bolsonaro: Democratic Values & Human Rights Are At Risk in Brazil
Web Exclusive
Oct 26, 2018
Does Saudi Forensic Doctor Who Allegedly Dismembered Khashoggi Have Ties to Univ. of New Haven?
Thu, Nov 08, 2018
Daily Show
Thu, Nov 08, 2018
Trump Fires AG Sessions, Installs New Loyalist Whitaker to Oversee Mueller Probe
Ex-Congresswoman Who Voted to Impeach Nixon: Trump Firing Sessions Brings Back Troubling Memories
Deb Haaland, One of Nation’s First Native Congresswomen, Calls for Probe of Missing Indigenous Women
Recent Shows
Wednesday, November 07, 2018
In Rebuke of Trump, Democratic Women Help Seize House & 7 Governorships in Historic Midterm
Carol Anderson: Massive Voter Suppression Could Be Deciding Factor in Georgia Governor’s Race
Katrina vanden Heuvel: Democrats Must Offer Bold, Progressive Plan While Holding Trump Accountable
Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: We Need to Confront Trump’s Creeping Authoritarianism
“Love Prevails”: Floridians Celebrate Massive Restoration of Voting Rights to People with Felonies
Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Full Show
36 Million in U.S. Cast Early Votes, Shattering Records for Young People & People of Color
“Smoking Gun” Evidence Shows Trump Admin’s Top Anti-Immigrant Officials Trying to Rig the Census
Women of Color Hope to Make History in 2018 Election with Wins in Congress and Governor’s Races
Oil & Gas Industry Giants Spend Millions in Attempt to Defeat Anti-Fracking Proposition in Colorado
Florida’s Amendment 4 Would Restore Voting Rights to 1.4 Million People with Nonviolent Felonies
Monday, November 05, 2018
Full Show
“He Set Out to Kill Women”: Self-Proclaimed Misogynist Murders 2 Women at Florida Yoga Studio
Noam Chomsky on Midterms: Republican Party Is the “Most Dangerous Organization in Human History”
A March to Disaster: Noam Chomsky Condemns Trump for Pulling Out of Landmark Nuclear Arms Treaty
Noam Chomsky: The Future of Organized Human Life Is At Risk Thanks to GOP’s Climate Change Denial
