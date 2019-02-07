Independent Global News
Thursday,
February 7, 2019
Wednesday,
February 6, 2019
Tuesday,
February 5, 2019
Monday,
February 4, 2019
Top Stories
Story
Feb 07, 2019
Political Scientist: Blackface Is a National Problem & Virginia’s Top Officials Must Step Down
Story
Feb 07, 2019
Meet Victorina Morales, an Undocumented Immigrant Who Spent Five Years as Trump’s Housekeeper
Story
Feb 06, 2019
“Liar-in-Chief”: Rep. Ilhan Omar Slams Trump’s
SOTU
Remarks on Border, Venezuela, Israel & More
Story
Feb 06, 2019
Ana María Archila: Brett Kavanaugh’s Presence at
SOTU
Represented Failure of U.S. Democracy
Web Exclusive
Feb 05, 2019
Crisis at Frigid, Dark
NYC
Prison: “A Choice Was Made Not to Treat People Like Human Beings”
Web Exclusive
Jan 25, 2019
Birmingham Civil Rights Institute Reaffirms Award for Angela Davis
Web Exclusive
Jan 24, 2019
Edward Snowden’s Lawyer Wolfgang Kaleck on the Global Fight for Human Rights
Web Exclusive
Jan 24, 2019
Voices from the
NYC
Women’s Unity Rally: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Gloria Steinem & More
Thu, Feb 07, 2019
Daily Show
Thu, Feb 07, 2019
Political Scientist: Blackface Is a National Problem & Virginia’s Top Officials Must Step Down
Meet Victorina Morales, an Undocumented Immigrant Who Spent Five Years as Trump’s Housekeeper
Wednesday, February 06, 2019
“Liar-in-Chief”: Rep. Ilhan Omar Slams Trump’s
SOTU
Remarks on Border, Venezuela, Israel & More
Ana María Archila: Brett Kavanaugh’s Presence at
SOTU
Represented Failure of U.S. Democracy
Puerto Rico: Vulture Funds to Make a Killing as Judge Approves Deal to Restructure Island’s Debt
Tuesday, February 05, 2019
What’s Next for Venezuela as U.S. & Opposition Reject Negotiations Aimed to End Crisis Peacefully?
Trial of El Chapo Highlights Failure of U.S. War on Drugs, But Will U.S. Ever Be Held to Account?
Monday, February 04, 2019
Virginia Legislative Black Caucus: Governor Northam Must Resign over Blackface Yearbook Photo
As Virginia Governor Waffles on Blackface Yearbook Photo,
NAACP
Leader Calls His Apology “Invalid”
Historian: Americans Must Face Violent History of Blackface Amid Virginia Gov. Racist Photo Scandal
Lights Back On at
NYC
Jail After Hundreds Protest, But Prisoners Still Without Heat in Winter
Show Archive
