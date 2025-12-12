Hi there,

Democracy Now!’s independent journalism is more vital than ever. We continue to spotlight the grassroots movements working to keep democracy alive. No time has been more crucial to amplify the voices that other outlets ignore. Please donate today, so we can keep delivering fact-based, fearless reporting. Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much!

Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
From COVID to Hepatitis to Measles, RFK Jr. Is Gutting Vaccine Science: An Ex-CDC Expert Speaks Out
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Watched, Tracked & Targeted”: Gaza Writer Mohammed Mhawish on Life Under Israeli Surveillance
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Trump Gold/Platinum Card: Amid Immigrant Crackdown, U.S. Sells Visas for Up to $5 Million
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“A Force of Terror”: Rep. Delia Ramirez on ICE Abuses & Her Push to Impeach DHS Chief Kristi Noem
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Thursday, December 11, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Tuesday, December 09, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation