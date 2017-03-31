News of Flynn’s bid for immunity came as the Senate Intelligence Committee opened hearings Thursday on Russia’s role in the 2016 election and its alleged ties to the Trump campaign. This is Virginia Democrat Mark Warner, vice chair of the committee.

Sen. Mark Warner: "In addition to what we already know, any full accounting must also find out what, if any, contacts, communications or connections occurred between Russia and those associated with the campaigns themselves. I will not prejudge the outcome of our investigation. We are seeking to determine if there is an actual fire, but there is clearly a lot of smoke."

Thursday’s hearing focused less on the Trump campaign’s alleged dealings with Russia and more on how Russia used what one lawmaker described as "propaganda on steroids" to influence the election and to undermine the U.S. media.