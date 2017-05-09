Ahead of Yates’s testimony Monday, Trump launched a tweet storm, including one in which he wrote, "Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Counsel." Some lawyers say Trump’s tweet constitutes illegal witness intimidation. Former criminal investigator Seth Abramson tweeted, "The president is committing a serious felony (witness tampering) in full view of the American public. What’s the media going to do about it?"

Also on Monday, former Obama administration officials said Obama had personally warned Trump about Flynn, only days after Trump was elected. But on Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tried to shift blame onto the Obama administration, asking why it hadn’t revoked Flynn’s security clearance.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer: "The question that you have to ask yourself, really, is: If President Obama was truly concerned about General Flynn, why didn’t he suspend General Flynn’s security clearance, which they had just reapproved months earlier?"

White House vetting is significantly more extensive than security clearance, which is held by 4 million people.

During Sally Yates’s testimony Monday, she also clashed with Texas Senator Ted Cruz over her refusal to defend President Trump’s first Muslim travel ban, in a move that cost her her job. This is Yates.

Sally Yates: "And in this particular instance, particularly where we were talking about a fundamental issue of religious freedom—not the interpretation of some arcane statute, but religious freedom—it was appropriate for us to look at the intent behind the president’s actions. And the intent is laid out in his statements."

Sen. Ted Cruz: "A final very brief question. In the over 200 years of the Department of Justice history, are you aware of any instance in which the Department of Justice has formally approved the legality of a policy, and three days later the attorney general has directed the department not to follow that policy and to defy that policy?"