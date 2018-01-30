The U.S. government’s top watchdog on Afghanistan says the Pentagon has restricted the release of critical information about the U.S. War in Afghanistan. The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction has been publishing quarterly reports for years. But on Monday, for the first time, information about troop levels and the amount of territory controlled by the Taliban was withheld from the public report under demands from the Pentagon.

On Monday, President Trump doubled down on the ongoing U.S. War in Afghanistan and rejected the idea of peace talks with the Taliban, following a wave of violence in the capital, Kabul, in recent days. This is Trump, speaking Monday during a lunch with members of the United Nations Security Council.

President Donald Trump: “Many, many women and children that are totally innocent. It is—it is horrible. So, there’s no talking to the Taliban. We don’t want to talk to the Taliban. We’re going to finish what we have to finish.”

On Saturday, the Taliban detonated an ambulance packed with explosives in the heart of Kabul, killing at least 103 people and wounding as many as 235.