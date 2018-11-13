In California, the death toll from the raging wildfire in Northern California reached at least 42 Monday, making it the deadliest in the state’s history. The Camp Fire burned down more than 7,200 structures—most of them homes—and razed most of the city of Paradise. At least 200 people are still missing. In Southern California, at least two people have been killed as the Woolsey and Hill fires continue to burn in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. On Monday, L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby responded to Trump’s tweet over the weekend attacking California’s forest management and threatening to cut off federal aid, calling Trump’s remark “hurtful.”

Fire Chief Daryl Osby: “I can just tell you that we’re in extreme climate change right now. We don’t control the climate. We’re doing all that we can to prevent incidents and mitigate incidents and save lives.”

After headlines, we’ll go to California to discuss the links between California’s historic wildfires and climate change.