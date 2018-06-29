At the White House, President Trump ignored shouted questions from reporters about the Maryland massacre, after leaving his helicopter and crossing the White House lawn.

Reporter 1: “Mr. President, can you react to the shooting in Annapolis?

Reporter 2: “Could you please talk to us about the dead reporters in Annapolis?”

Reporter 1: “Mr. President, why do you keep talking about 'enemy of the people'?”

Reporter 2: “Do have any words of condolence for the families, Mr. President?”

Reporter 3: “Mr. President, why are you walking away?”

Reporter 2: “Why won’t you come and talk to us about that?”

Trump later tweeted, “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.” The president has frequently called the press “the enemy of the American people.” Thursday’s massacre came just two days after a former writer at Breitbart News, Milo Yiannopoulos, told the New York Observer, “I can’t wait for vigilante squads to start gunning journalists down on sight.”