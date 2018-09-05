Prisoners are striking from Florida to Washington as the national prison strike heads into its third and final week. Prisoners in at least 13 states are participating in work stoppages, sit-ins, commissary boycotts and hunger strikes to demand better conditions, fair pay for work, access to education, greater rehabilitative services and the right to vote. This is Ronald Brooks, speaking in a video recorded at Angola prison in Louisiana.

Ronald Brooks: “We are anti-slavery and are organizing to transform our ghettos into communities, and our jails and prisons into places of human redemption, healing, higher learning, that enable us to be productive in our communities and wherever our feet touch the land.”

Meanwhile, in the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington, four immigrants have reached the 14th day of their hunger strike. This is Murat Azaniez, an immigrant from Russia who says he will keep hunger-striking until he is released. He spoke to Democracy Now! from the detention center Tuesday.

Murat Azaniez: “I’m in critical condition now. I’m weak critically. For me, very hard to even reach the sink or shower.”

Click here to see our full coverage of the ongoing nationwide prison strike.