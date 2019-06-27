Ten candidates took the stage in Miami last night for the first of a two-night Democratic primary debate. In a heated two-hour program, 2020 hopefuls were asked about healthcare, immigration, climate change, reproductive rights, gun control and the economy. On healthcare, Senator Elizabeth Warren and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio were the only two candidates who said they would eliminate private insurance altogether. This is Senator Warren on Medicare for all.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “I’m with Bernie on Medicare for all, and let me tell you why. I spent a big chunk of my life studying why families go broke. And one of the number one reasons is the cost of healthcare, medical bills. And that’s not just for people who don’t have insurance. It’s for people who have insurance.”

Former San Antonio mayor and secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Obama, Julián Castro, called for the decriminalization of immigration and challenged former congressmember and fellow Texan Beto O’Rourke over his refusal to do the same. This is Castro answering a question on what he would do as president.

Julián Castro: “I would sign an executive order that would get rid of Trump’s 'zero tolerance' policy, the 'Remain in Mexico' policy and the metering policy. This metering policy is basically what prompted Oscar and Valeria to make that risky swim across the river. They have been playing games with people who are coming and trying to seek asylum at our ports of entry. Oscar and Valeria went to a port of entry, and then they were denied the ability to make an asylum claim, so they got frustrated, and they tried to cross the river. And they died because of that.”

On the climate, Washington Governor Jay Inslee touted the fact that he was the only candidate to make climate change the centerpiece of his campaign.

Gov. Jay Inslee: “We are the first generation to feel the sting of climate change, and we are the last that can do something about it. Our towns are burning. Our fields are flooding. Miami is inundated. And we have to understand, this is a climate crisis, an emergency. And it is our last chance in the administration, next one, to do something about it.”

We’ll have an hour-long roundtable discussion on last night’s debate after headlines.