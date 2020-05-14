At the White House, President Donald Trump said Wednesday a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “dead on arrival.” Trump cited an election provision that would require states to provide at least 15 consecutive days of early voting.

President Donald Trump: “The problem with the mail-in ballots, it’s subject to tremendous corruption. Tremendous corruption. Cheating. And so I’m — I’m against it. And if you look at the bill that Nancy Pelosi is putting in, has a lot to do with elections, and we’re not going to — we’re not going to lose elections because of that.”

On Capitol Hill, Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott said Wednesday he opposes a key provision of Democrats’ proposed coronavirus relief bill: $1 trillion in aid to state, local and tribal governments hard-hit by the pandemic.

Gov. Rick Scott: “We are bailing out liberal politicians who cannot live within their means. And now we are asking Floridians to pay for the incompetency of governors like Andrew Cuomo.”

Some progressive advocacy groups are calling on lawmakers to vote down the House coronavirus relief bill, saying it doesn’t go far enough. In response, Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chairs Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan have called on Speaker Pelosi to delay Friday’s planned vote until next week. Progressives are demanding amendments including paycheck guarantees for workers and an expansion of health insurance to the unemployed.