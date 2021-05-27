In San Jose, California, a public transit worker shot and killed nine people at a rail yard Wednesday morning before fatally shooting himself. Authorities identified the gunman as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, a white man. At least one explosive device was found near the scene of the massacre. The shooter’s home, around 10 miles away, was found ablaze by firefighters. The victims are believed to be all or mostly co-workers. Their names are Paul Delacruz Megia, Taptejdeep Singh, Adrian Balleza, Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, Timothy Michael Romo, Michael Joseph Rudometkin, Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, Lars Kepler Lane and Alex Ward Fritch. California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke Wednesday from San Jose.

Gov. Gavin Newsom: “It begs the damn question: What the hell is going on in the United States of America? What the hell is wrong with us? And when are we going to come to grips with this? When are we going to put down our arms, literally and figuratively?”

The Gun Violence Archive reported San Jose was the 232nd mass shooting in the U.S. this year. That’s 100 more mass shootings than were recorded by this time in 2020. President Biden urged Congress to take immediate action to pass stricter gun control laws. He said, in a statement, “I have the solemn duty yet again of ordering the flag to be lowered at half-staff, just weeks after doing so following the mass shootings at spas in and around Atlanta; in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado; at a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina; and at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana.”