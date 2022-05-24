In Georgia, former Vice President Mike Pence called Monday for Republicans to rally behind incumbent Governor Brian Kemp, who hopes to be renominated as his party’s candidate in today’s primary election.

Mike Pence: “And when you say yes to Governor Brian Kemp tomorrow, you will send a deafening message all across America that the Republican Party is the party of the future.”

Kemp faces a primary challenge from David Perdue, the former Republican senator backed by Donald Trump. On Monday, a Trump spokesperson criticized Pence over his endorsement of Kemp, telling The New York Times Pence was “desperate to chase his lost relevance.” On Monday, David Perdue drew accusations of racism after he said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams should “go back to where she came from.” Abrams, who is African American, moved to Georgia with her family in 1989.

Georgia is one of five states holding primary elections today. In a closely watched race, voters in Texas’s 28th Congressional District will decide between Henry Cuellar, a conservative incumbent who’s backed by Democratic leaders, and Jessica Cisneros, a progressive supported by Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In January, the FBI raided the home and office of Cuellar as part of a corruption investigation.