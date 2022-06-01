ABC News has obtained audio of an emergency dispatcher alerting Uvalde police about the 911 calls being made by children inside the school during the massacre.

911 dispatcher: “You do have a child on the line. Room 12. Are we able to — is anybody inside of the building? Child is advising he is in the room full of victims, full of victims at this moment.”

At an earlier news conference, it was implied police officers did not know about the 911 calls from the students.

In other news from Uvalde, the Texas Department of Public Safety has now revealed authorities mistakenly stated the gunman entered the school by a door that was propped open by a teacher. The state now says the teacher closed the door once it was known there was a shooter nearby, but that the door did not lock. We will have more on the Texas shooting and the national debate on guns after headlines.