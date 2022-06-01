Democracy Now is committed to bringing you the stories and perspectives you won't hear anywhere else, from the peace activists demanding an end to war to Indigenous leaders fighting to stop fossil fuel extraction and save the planet. Our independent reporting is only possible because we’re funded by you—not by the weapons manufacturers when we cover war or gun violence, not by the oil, gas, coal, or nuclear companies when we cover the climate crisis. Can you donate $10 today to keep us going strong? Every dollar makes a difference. Right now a generous donor will TRIPLE your donation, making it three times as valuable to Democracy Now! Please do your part today, and thank you so much.
Funerals are continuing in Uvalde, Texas, for the 19 fourth graders and two teachers shot dead at Robb Elementary School last week. The state’s probe into the police handling of the school shooting is facing a major new obstacle as the police chief of the Uvalde school district, Pete Arredondo, is refusing to cooperate with state investigators. Arredondo was the incident commander who ordered officers to wait in the school’s hallways for about an hour instead of confronting the gunman, who was eventually shot dead by a Border Patrol agent. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Arredondo was secretly sworn in as a city councilmember, but no public ceremony was held.
ABC News has obtained audio of an emergency dispatcher alerting Uvalde police about the 911 calls being made by children inside the school during the massacre.
911 dispatcher: “You do have a child on the line. Room 12. Are we able to — is anybody inside of the building? Child is advising he is in the room full of victims, full of victims at this moment.”
At an earlier news conference, it was implied police officers did not know about the 911 calls from the students.
In other news from Uvalde, the Texas Department of Public Safety has now revealed authorities mistakenly stated the gunman entered the school by a door that was propped open by a teacher. The state now says the teacher closed the door once it was known there was a shooter nearby, but that the door did not lock. We will have more on the Texas shooting and the national debate on guns after headlines.
The U.S. has announced it will send an advanced artillery rocket system to Ukraine that can strike targets up to almost 50 miles away. The rocket system is part of a new $700 million U.S. military package for Ukraine that also includes Javelin short-range anti-tank rockets, artillery ammunition, helicopters and air surveillance radar. The White House said Ukraine has given assurances that it will not use the new rocket system to attack targets inside Russia. Russia blasted the U.S. arms package for Ukraine, saying the U.S. is “deliberately pouring oil on the fire.”
The Wall Street Journal reports France and Germany are also expressing increasing concern over the shipment of more heavy weapons to Kyiv over increasing skepticism that Ukraine can expel Russia from the Donbas region. Unlike the U.S. and U.K., France and Germany have been pushing for a negotiated ceasefire to end the war.
This comes as Russia appears closer to seizing the city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine. On Tuesday, the governor of Luhansk said Russia has seized most of the industrial city, which has been devastated by weeks of shelling.
Russia is cutting off more gas supplies to Europe. On Tuesday, the state energy company Gazprom cut off some gas to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. This came hours after the EU banned most Russian oil imports.
The president of Senegal, Macky Sall, who chairs the African Union, has warned the European Union that Africa is facing a food crisis with soaring wheat and fertilizer prices combined with increasing food shortages due to the war in Ukraine. During an address on Tuesday, Sall also criticized Western sanctions on Russia, saying they are making it harder for African nations to buy food. The African Development Bank says the price of wheat has already jumped 45% on the continent. Rania Dagash of UNICEF said the food crisis is coming as Africa is also confronting the climate crisis.
Rania Dagash: “The fundamental issue in Somalia and in the Horn at the moment is a climate-induced crisis, right? It’s drought. But where the effects of the Ukraine crisis come in is that the food prices and fuel prices and others are hiked up to a point where we need more resources to secure what we would have secured before. We need a lot more.”
The United Nations is warning about an “exponential rise” in civilian killings and abuses carried out by armed forces in Mali as it battles jihadist fighters. A new U.N. report documents the deaths of 248 civilians by Malian defense and security forces in the first three months of the year. The U.N. also documented a tenfold rise in human rights abuses carried out by the state. The U.N. said the abuses were “supported by foreign military elements” — an apparent reference to the Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary force.
In news from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, at least 27 civilians were killed Saturday in an attack by a rebel group, the Allied Democratic Forces. The Red Cross also reported 17 decapitated bodies were recently found in a neighboring province. The killings came in an area near the Ugandan border where Congolese and Ugandan forces are fighting rebel groups.
Sri Lanka announced earlier today that it is removing restrictions on imports in an attempt to ease the rampant shortages on food, fuel and medicine caused by its dire economic crisis. This comes as Sri Lanka’s government has begun applying for international food aid while hospitals have begun to triage medical procedures due to a shortage in vital medical supplies and medications throughout the country.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has launched an investigation after police officers in Kansas City shot a pregnant Black woman named Leonna Hale on Friday. The shooting occurred after police stopped Hale and a man in a parking lot after a suspected carjacking. An eyewitness said police initially asked Hale to get on the ground, but she said she couldn’t because she was pregnant. After police began approaching her with their guns drawn, she tried to run away. An eyewitness posted a video describing the aftermath of the shooting.
Eyewitness: “I stopped here to get some gas, y’all, and to get some ice cream for my kids, y’all. And my sons just watched this. My 1-year-old son just watched this, my 10-year-old son just watched this, and my 13-year-old son just watched this happen. The man ran. She was finna cooperate. She got scared. She ran down there. They shot her — one, two, three, four!”
Leonna Hale was hospitalized with a broken arm and a collapsed lung.
The Minneapolis City Council has agreed to pay a $600,000 settlement to a photojournalist who was blinded in one eye after being shot in the face by Minneapolis police in May 2020. Linda Tirado was shot while covering the mass protests in the city after the police killing of George Floyd. Tirado permanently lost vision in her left eye. She also suffered a brain injury.
A jury in Washington, D.C., has acquitted Michael Sussman, a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign who was accused of lying to the FBI during its Trump-Russia probe. It was the first case brought to trial by special counsel John Durham, who has spent three years investigating the origin of the FBI’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
In Mexico, at least 11 people have died and 20 are missing after Hurricane Agatha triggered flooding and mudslides in the state of Oaxaca. Agatha was the strongest hurricane to ever hit Mexico during the month of May.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new Office of Environmental Justice to address climate-related health problems affecting poor Americans and communities of color.
Today the World Health Organization is marking World No Tobacco Day. The WHO has just published a new report looking at the tobacco industry’s devastating environmental impact.
Rüdiger Krech, WHO: “The tobacco industry dumps toxic waste into communities and depletes natural resources. There is nothing green about it. Meanwhile, the tobacco industry attempts to rehabilitate its image through programs such as beach cleanups and funding environmental and disaster relief organizations. This is known as 'greenwashing,' and it is nothing more than an industry tactic to build influence and sway policies to help tobacco companies profit. Tobacco is not only poisoning people, it’s poisoning our planet.”
