The Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov has auctioned off his Nobel Peace Prize for over $103 million to raise money for Ukrainian child refugees. Muratov, who won the Nobel last year, spoke prior to the auction.

Dmitry Muratov: “My country invaded the territory of another state, Ukraine. There are now 15.5 million refugees. And how one must deal with this is completely incomprehensible. We thought for a long time about what we could do, what each individual could do, and we thought that everyone should give away that which is dear to them, important to them.”

In March, Muratov closed his newspaper Novaya Gazeta after receiving a warning from a Russian state censor over its coverage of the invasion of Ukraine.