In Highland Park, Illinois, the death toll in Monday’s mass shooting at the city’s July Fourth parade has risen to seven. The dead include a married couple, Irina and Kevin McCarthy, who attended the parade with their 2-year-old son Aiden, who was found wandering alone after the shooting. The boy’s father died as he tried to protect his son from the rooftop sniper, who fired 70 rounds at parade-goers. Nine shooting victims remain hospitalized.

On Tuesday, authorities filed seven counts of first-degree murder against the suspected gunman, a 21-year-old resident of Highland Park named Robert Crimo. Police also acknowledged they had visited the man’s house twice in 2019, first after a suicide attempt and then when he threatened to “kill everyone.” This is Chris Covelli, a spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Chris Covelli: “The second occurred in September of 2019. A family member reported that Crimo said he was going to kill everyone, and Crimo had a collection of knives. The police responded to his residence. The police removed 16 knives, a dagger and a sword from Crimo’s home. At that time, there was no probable cause to arrest. There were no complaints that were signed by any of the victims. The Highland Park Police Department, however, did immediately notify the Illinois State Police of the incident.”

Police say over the next three years the suspected gunman legally purchased five firearms even though the Illinois State Police had been notified about the police visits.