The U.S. Senate has approved a $95 billion foreign and military aid package to help Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The bill also included a provision that could lead to a ban on TikTok. This is Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer: “Mr. President, today the Senate sends a unified message to the entire world: America will always defend democracy in its hour of need. We tell our allies, 'We will stand with you.' We tell our adversaries, ’Don’t mess with us.’ We tell the world, 'We will do everything to defend democracy and our way of life.'”

The final vote in the Senate was 79 to 18. Senators voting “no” included 15 Republicans, as well as Democrats Jeff Merkley and Peter Welch and independent Senator Bernie Sanders.