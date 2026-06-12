President Trump is claiming a deal has been reached to end the war with Iran, but Iranian officials say nothing has been finalized yet. Trump made the announcement on Thursday following two days of strikes and after threatening to take Kharg Island, a key Iranian oil hub. Trump spoke at the White House on Thursday.

President Donald Trump: “We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran, and we’re going to be subject to finalization of documents. We should get done over the next few days.”

Trump went on to say a signing ceremony could be held in Europe in the coming days. A spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the text of a deal is “mostly finalized,” but also said that the U.S. keeps “changing their positions.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel was not party to any new U.S.-Iran agreement.