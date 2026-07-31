You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Sign up for Democracy Now!'s Daily Digest to get our latest headlines and stories delivered to your inbox every day.

Independent Global News

“Digital Doppelgangers”: Naomi Klein Corrects the Record on Viral AI-Generated Quote

StoryJuly 31, 2026
Watch Full Show
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Related

During Thursday’s segment about the risks of artificial intelligence, we shared a quote from author Naomi Klein that we later discovered was AI-generated. Klein has written about the proliferation of the fake quote on her Substack and joins Democracy Now! to discuss the growing difficulty of verifying online information.

“These companies are creating digital doppelgangers of us, trying to monetize our identities,” says Klein. “One wonders how we’re ever going to get out of this house of mirrors unless companies are forced to label AI-generated work.”

Related Story

StoryJul 30, 2026“Less Regulated Than Sandwiches”: MIT Prof. Calls for Oversight as OpenAI Agent Hacks Other Firms
Guests
Transcript
This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org, The War and Peace Report. I’m Amy Goodman, with Juan González.

We end today’s show with a correction. On Thursday, during a segment on the rise of AI, I read a quote that had gone viral of the acclaimed writer and journalist Naomi Klein criticizing the AI industry. The quote said — well, it was sort of addressing Sam Altman, who had said, “We are deploying responsibly developed AI to liberate humanity from menial labor …” And Naomi, I quoted, saying, “You ingested the entire written output of human civilization without consent, without compensation, and without credit, to build a system whose primary commercial application is eliminating the jobs of the people whose work you consumed. You are not liberating human creativity. You are strip-mining it and selling it back at a markup while calling the theft 'training data.'” That was the quote. The only problem: It wasn’t real. After the show, we learned the quote was not, in fact, the words of Naomi Klein or Sam Altman, but rather AI-generated text accompanying an AI-generated image of Klein and Altman, the quote appearing in a widely circulated graphic.

We’re joined now by the real Naomi Klein. She and Astra Taylor have written a new book that’s coming out in September, which we’ll talk about in September, End Times Fascism and the Fight for the Living World. But in this last minute we have together, Naomi, if you can talk about this quote? I mean, it had already gone viral before we, unfortunately, attributed it to you. What are your thoughts?

NAOMI KLEIN: Thank you for letting me clarify, Amy.

It did feel like — it does feel like I’ll never get this under control, because it has gone so viral. You know, I’ve written about the fact that these companies are creating digital doppelgangers of us, trying to monetize our identities. And that’s all this is. I mean, it wasn’t malicious, and it was based on real things I said, but just mixed and matched, same with the photographs. It fooled a lot of my closest friends and colleagues. And frankly, when I first saw it, I thought I had said it, because I have said things very similar.

But when you think about it in the context of journalism, it really is very worrying, because it creates a feedback loop, right? I did a search this morning using a term that I knew I had used, quoting Astra, which is “theft tech,” but it fed me back — Gemini’s AI led me back to these other AIs as the sources for the wrong quote. So, one wonders how we’re ever going to get out of this house of mirrors unless companies are forced to label AI-generated work, which they should have to do.

AMY GOODMAN: And as you said, people like Yanis Varoufakis has whole YouTube channels that are not actually him but look like him.

NAOMI KLEIN: Yeah, I mean, because I wrote a book called Doppelganger, that looks at how this — predicted this very future, Yanis reached out to me. And I interviewed him about this absolutely uncanny phenomenon that he’s dealing with, that I think more and more people are going to be dealing with, where there are all of these videos that seem to be Yanis responding to daily events, do a good job of imitating his accent and so on. Yeah. And he can’t get them to go away.

AMY GOODMAN: Naomi, we’re ending the show. I look forward to speaking to you and Astra Taylor in September on your new book, End Times Fascism and the Fight for the Living World.

I’ll be in Martha’s Vineyard tonight for the screening of Steal This Story, Please! I’m Amy Goodman, with Juan González.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.

Up Next

“Less Regulated Than Sandwiches”: MIT Prof. Calls for Oversight as OpenAI Agent Hacks Other Firms
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.
30th Anniversary Event

Watch: Celebrating 30 Years of Independent Global News with Democracy Now!

Special guests Angela Davis, Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, Michael Stipe and more came together to celebrate 30 years of Democracy Now! at a sold out Riverside Church event in NYC on March 23, 2026.

Recent News
Headlines for July 31
WatchRead
View All

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top