Donald Trump has chosen former Texas Governor Rick Perry to be energy secretary. Governor Perry famously attempted to propose to abolish the Energy Department—but then couldn’t even remember the agency during a live televised debate in 2011, when Perry was running for president.

Gov. Rick Perry: "And I will tell you: It’s three agencies of government, when I get there, that are gone: Commerce, Education and the—what’s the third one there? Let’s see."

Ron Paul: "You need five."

Gov. Rick Perry: "Oh, five, OK. So, Commerce, Education and the—ummm..."

John Harwood: "EPA?"

Gov. Rick Perry: "EPA, there you go. No."

John Harwood: "Seriously? Is EPA the one you were talking about, or...?"

Gov. Rick Perry: "No sir. No, sir. We were talking about the, ummm, agencies of government. EPA needs to be rebuilt, there’s no doubt about that."

John Harwood: "But you can’t name the third one?"

Gov. Rick Perry: "The third agency of government I would—"

John Harwood: "Yes."

Gov. Rick Perry: "—I would do away with, the Education, the, uhhh, Commerce and, let’s see. I can’t. The third one, I can’t. Sorry. Oops."

He later told reporters that the agency he had forgotten was the Energy Department. Perry has deep ties to the fossil fuel industry, including serving on the corporate boards of both Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco Logistics, two companies behind the Dakota Access pipeline. Both companies are owned by Texas billionaire Kelcy Warren. Perry joined the board of Energy Transfer Partners in February 2015, only two weeks after he left office. That year, he received $365,000 from Warren’s companies. We’ll have more on Perry later in the broadcast.