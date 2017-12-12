On Monday, 56 House lawmakers with the Democratic Women’s Working Group wrote a joint letter calling for a congressional investigation into the allegations against Trump. They are joined by five U.S. senators who’ve called for Trump to resign—Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, Jeff Merkley, Ron Wyden and New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand, who spoke on CNN.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: “President Trump should resign. These allegations are credible; they are numerous. I’ve heard these women’s testimony, and many of them are heartbreaking.”

At the White House, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to questions about the claims of women who say they were sexually harassed or assaulted by Trump.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: “Look, the president has addressed these accusations directly and denied all of these allegations. And this took place long before he was elected to be president. And the people of this country, at a decisive election, supported President Trump, and we feel like these allegations have been answered through that process.”

After headlines, we’ll be joined by Samantha Holvey, a former Miss USA contestant who’s one of 16 women who’ve accused President Trump of sexual misconduct. We’ll also speak with Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards.