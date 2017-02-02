International relations between Trump’s administration and multiple foreign governments deteriorated Wednesday, as Trump’s national security adviser publicly threatened Iran and new information emerged about heated conversations between Trump and the leaders of Mexico and Australia. On Wednesday, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn condemned Iran’s recent ballistic missile test launch and said the U.S. was putting Iran "on notice."

Michael Flynn: "President Trump has severely criticized the various agreements reached between Iran and the Obama administration, as well as the United Nations, as being weak and ineffective. Instead of being thankful to the United States in these agreements, Iran is now feeling emboldened. As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice."

Many experts, as well as Iran’s Foreign Ministry, say the missile test does not violate the terms of a 2015 U.N. Security Council resolution. The test also does not violate the terms of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran, the U.S. and other nations. During his campaign, Trump vowed to dismantle the Iran nuclear deal, which he called "the stupidest deal of all time."