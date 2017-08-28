In Texas, at least five people have died amid catastrophic flooding in Houston, the fourth largest city in the United States. The crisis began on Friday when Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Rockport, Texas. It was the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years.

The National Weather Service issued a warning saying, "This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced. Follow orders from officials to ensure safety." The Washington Post reports the storm has already dumped more than 9 trillion gallons of water—enough water to fill the Great Salt Lake in Salt Lake City twice. And meteorologists project another 5 to 10 trillion gallons of water could be dumped on the region in coming days. This is U.S. Coast Guard Vice Admiral Karl Schultz.

Karl Schultz: "This is a very, very dangerous storm with catastrophic consequences. Folks need to not underestimate that it is going to be a sustained challenge for the coming days. Many times, folks wrongly presumed the wind event is going to be the most challenging event. I’ve seen over the course of my career, it was actually the water event, and we are in for a real significant water event in the coming days."

Both the death toll and the flooding are expected to rise in the coming days. We’ll go to Houston after headlines.