In Kenya, voters are heading to the polls today in a contested election between current President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Last week, a senior election official was found murdered and bearing signs of torture—stoking fears of a repeat of the violence after an election 10 years ago which saw about 1,200 people killed and more than a half-million displaced. On Monday night, Kenyan President Kenyatta urged peace regardless of the vote’s outcome.

President Uhuru Kenyatta: "No matter the result of this election, we must stand together as one people. Above all, we must reject intimidation. We must reject violence or any attempt to divide us. We must not disappoint the founders of this nation, and, equally, we must not betray our children."

Meanwhile, in Rwanda, longtime leader Paul Kagame won a re-election in a landslide in an election Friday.