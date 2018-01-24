In news on Syria, the U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS claims it killed more than 150 ISIS fighters in airstrikes on Saturday in Syria’s southeastern province of Deir ez-Zor. Meanwhile, in the northern Syrian city of Afrin, Turkey is continuing its bombing and ground offensive against the U.S.-backed Kurdish forces who control the region. The United Nations says the Turkish offensive has killed at least 24 civilians and displaced more than 5,000 people since the offensive began on Saturday. The Turkish offensive against Afrin has sparked protests in cities across the world. This is protester Abdul Darwish, who is originally from Afrin, speaking at a protest in Athens.

Abdul Darwish: “Right now there is chaos in Afrin, a battle. He, Tayyip Erdogan, strikes everywhere with airstrikes. He doesn’t spare children. He doesn’t spare schools. He doesn’t spare anything. He strikes everywhere.”

Meanwhile, in more news on Syria, the United States has accused the Syrian government of carrying out a chemical weapons attack during its ongoing offensive against the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta outside the capital Damascus. This is U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: “Only yesterday, more than 20 civilians, most of them children, were victims of an apparent chlorine gas attack. The recent attacks in East Ghouta raise serious concerns that Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian regime may be continuing its use of chemical weapons against its own people.”

The Syrian government has denied using chemical weapons in the ongoing conflict.