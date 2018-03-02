In Syria, aid groups are warning of a humanitarian catastrophe in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, after a daily “humanitarian pause” in fighting failed to materialize. This is a resident of Eastern Ghouta speaking in a video posted on a social media site.

Eastern Ghouta resident: “What truce, brother? Look at the destruction? Barrel bombs are dropping on us. What truce? Until today there were barrel bombs, and no homes are left. Nothing is left. Look at the destruction. There is no food or drink or anything at all. You cannot work. What truce? We do not want to leave the city. We do not want corridors. We are staying here and will remain resistant. We just want al-Assad to stop the strikes.”

The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said today 674 civilians have been killed in Syrian government-led airstrikes and artillery attacks over the past two weeks. The Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations says two of Eastern Ghouta’s hospitals have been bombed since Saturday—and that more than 1,100 sick and wounded residents are at risk of dying if they’re not immediately evacuated.