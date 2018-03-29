In Sacramento, California, the family of Stephon Clark is holding his funeral today, as massive protests continue against the police shooting that killed the unarmed African-American man in his grandmother’s backyard. He was shot by Sacramento police 20 times on March 18. Police first claimed he was holding a gun. But they later admitted they found only his cellphone near his body. On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called his killing “a local matter.”

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: “Certainly a terrible incident, this is something that is a local matter, and it’s something that we feel should be left up to the local authorities at this point.”

We’ll have more on Stephon Clark’s killing, and the protests demanding justice, later in the broadcast.