President Donald Trump lashed out against Iran Sunday, warning he was prepared to unleash dire “consequences” if Iran’s president threatens the United States again. In a Sunday evening tweet addressed to President Hassan Rouhani and written in all caps, Trump wrote, ”NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!” Trump’s threat came just hours after President Rouhani warned the U.S. against attacking Iran, saying, “War with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

President Hassan Rouhani: “Mr. Trump, don’t play with the lion’s tail. This would only lead to regret. You will forever regret it.”

Rouhani’s comments came after he learned Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was to set to address an Iranian-American audience in California. During those remarks, delivered Sunday, Pompeo compared Iran’s leaders to con artists and mobsters. This comes as the U.S. is working to restore sanctions against Iran—and companies that do business with Iran—after Trump withdrew the U.S. from the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May. We’ll have more on the Trump administration’s war of words with Iran later in the broadcast.