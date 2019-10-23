In more news from Arizona, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams has fired the police officer who threatened to shoot an African American family after their 4-year-old daughter took a doll from a Family Dollar store. The incident was captured in a viral cell phone video that shows Phoenix Officer Christopher Meyer, who is white, pointing a gun at the family’s car and threatening to shoot the girl’s father, Dravon Ames, in the face. The girl’s mother, Iesha Harper, is heard saying she is unable to hold her hands up because she is holding a child and that she is pregnant. This is Dravon Ames speaking to Democracy Now in June.

Bq. Dravon Ames: I was in the driver’s seat. And his interaction with me was, he first came to my door. He opened the door, no problem. He’s telling me to put my hands up. I do that instantly, because he had the gun drawn. We don’t know who he is. I’m just taking commands from anyone, unidentified person at this point. I don’t know if I’m being mugged, robbed or anything. I’m just hands up. I’m not trying not to die with my family.”

The decision to fire officer Meyer comes as Phoenix police announced Tuesday the firing of another officer who was involved in a Facebook database that tracked posts of current police officers across the United States that advocated for violence against Latinos, Muslims and women.