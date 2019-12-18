The House of Representatives is slated to hold a historic vote today on two articles of impeachment against President Trump. The articles accuse President Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. They center on how President Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden, and how Trump then tried to cover up his actions to thwart a congressional inquiry. After a six-hour debate on the House floor, the Democratic-controlled House is expected to vote for impeachment by the end of the day today — which would mark only the third time in U.S. history that a president has been impeached. Today’s vote comes after the House Rules Committee approved the terms of today’s debate, which will allow no amendments on the floor.

President Trump lashed out at Democrats Tuesday in a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, accusing her of “declaring open war on American Democracy.” Trump called the impeachment process an “illegal, partisan attempted coup.” He also falsely claimed “More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.” The mayor of Salem, Massachusetts, slammed Trump’s comparison, telling him to “learn some history.” President Trump also reiterated his claims that the impeachment was a “witch hunt” during a speech Tuesday.

President Donald Trump: “They know it’s a hoax. It’s a witch hunt. And it’s just a continuation. It’s been going on now for almost three years, and it probably started before I even won the election, based on what we’re finding out with the insurance policy quotes and other things. So it’s a disgrace.”

That was President Trump speaking alongside Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales during a White House visit Tuesday. Protesters rallied in support of Trump’s impeachment in cities across the United States Tuesday, including Boston, New Orleans, Chicago, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Tucson, Austin, Seattle, Des Moines, Iowa and here in New York City.