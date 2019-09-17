Iran has rejected possible talks with the United States as tensions between the two countries continue to mount following weekend drone attacks on major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. This is Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: “If the U.S. took back its words, if they repent and return to the agreement they breached, if they became a member country of the JCPOA, then they can participate in the group of countries negotiating with Iran. Without doing so, no negotiation will take place at any level between the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Americans, neither in New York nor anywhere else.”

The JCPOA, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is most commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal. The Trump administration has blamed Iran for the attack, which was claimed by Houthi rebels in Yemen, though Trump had also suggested he might meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the United Nations General Assembly. He then went on to attack the media for quoting him. On Monday, Trump said the U.S. was “locked and loaded” but waiting to hear from the Saudis before taking any action. The Saudi government has stopped short of outright blaming Iran for the attack, though they say Iranian weapons were used.