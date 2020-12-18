The United States has logged its second-worst day of the pandemic after shattering records just one day earlier. On Thursday, the U.S. recorded over 233,000 new infections and nearly 3,300 deaths.

Intensive care units in Southern California and other parts of the state report they’ve run out of ICU beds. On average, two people are dying of COVID-19 each hour in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, lawyers representing patients at Southern California’s largest psychiatric hospital are demanding the release or transfer of hundreds of people amid a massive outbreak that’s sickened nearly 700 patients and killed 10. The lawyers describe the state-run Patton State Hospital as a “tinderbox” for COVID-19.