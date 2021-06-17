A new report warns the Earth is trapping about twice as much heat as it did just 16 years ago, largely due to the buildup of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The study by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration finds human activity is at least partly to blame for the increase in Earth’s energy imbalance.

Meanwhile, record heat continues to bake the western United States, with Salt Lake City this week tying its all-time record high of 107 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature in Death Valley, California, on Wednesday reached 129 degrees Fahrenheit — or 54 degrees Celsius — just a few degrees shy of the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth.