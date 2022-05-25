Nineteen children and two teachers were shot dead at an elementary school in Texas in the city of Uvalde on Tuesday. The attack on the Robb Elementary School was carried out by an 18-year-old who attended Uvalde High School. Families have begun sharing the names of some of the victims. They include 9-year-old Uziyah Garcia, 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, 10-year-old Jose Flores, 10-year-old Xavier Lopez, 10-year-old Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, and two fourth grade teachers, Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia. Robb Elementary School is a school with about 600 students in just three grades: second, third and fourth. The school is about 90% Latinx. Thursday was scheduled to be the last day of class for the year. The school district’s superintendent, Hal Harrell, spoke on Tuesday.

Hal Harrell: “My heart was broken today. We’re a small community, and we’ll need your prayers to get us through this.”

The gunman has been identified as Salvador Ramos. He reportedly bought at least one of his guns on his 18th birthday earlier this month. He was shot dead in the school. Earlier in the day, he shot and critically wounded his grandmother. Tuesday’s attack was the deadliest school shooting since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, when a 20-year-old gunman shot dead 26 people, including 20 children between the ages of 6 and 7. On Tuesday night, President Biden addressed the nation.

President Joe Biden: “As a nation, we have to ask: When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?”

The shooting in Uvalde came just 10 days after an 18-year-old self-described white supremacist attacked a grocery store in the heart of Buffalo’s African American community. He shot dead 10 people, all of whom were Black. On Tuesday, a funeral was held for 65-year-old Celestine Chaney.